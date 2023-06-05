KSL Flood Watch
Victims killed in Utah County road rage-caused collision identified

Jun 5, 2023, 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:09 pm

Two cars crashed...

The truck and car that hit head on, killing two people on Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Utah County)

(Utah County)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The two people killed in a road rage-caused crash Sunday have been identified as Rodney Michal Salm, 48, from Salt Lake City and Michaela Himmleberger, 47, of holiday.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of pair  who were not involved in the confrontation that led to their death. An apparently intentional collision between two cars traveling in the opposite direction spilled over into their lane, when one of the drivers lost control and demolished their Porsche with a Ford F-150 with a head-on collision.

The driver of that car was treated for minor injuries and Utah County Sheriff’s Office said he was headed to jail and is likely to face multiple charges related to the crash.

Law enforcement officials have requested public help:

If anyone witnessed this crash or the road rage incident but has not already provided a statement to Investigators, please call the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (801)851-4010.

BACK TO BASICS: Remembering and following the basics of safe driving can prevent crashes and fatalities on the road. Some of the basics include: always wearing a seat belt, obeying road signs and traffic signals, keeping a safe distance from vehicles, maintaining a reasonable speed and avoiding texting or eating while driving so you can be aware of your surroundings. Click to read more.

