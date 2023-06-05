KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

SLC fire crews extinguish garage fire near Smith’s Ballpark

Jun 5, 2023, 3:04 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

Salt Lake Fire crews quickly took down a fire that was inside a detached garage Monday afternoon....

Fire crews walking away from the damaged garage. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Fire crews quickly took down a fire inside a detached garage Monday afternoon.

SLC Fire Captain Chad Jeppson told KSL that fire crews were called to the fire at approximately 1:12 p.m. on 1488 S W Temple.

Jeppson said initially, the fire looked significant due to the smoke it produced, but their crews extinguished it pretty quickly.

He said no one was inside the garage, and the fire did not spread to other parts of the property.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Two cars crashed...

Larry D. Curtis

Victims killed in Utah County road rage-caused collision identified

The two people killed in a road-rage-caused crash Sunday have been identified as Rodney Michal Salm, 48, from Salt Lake City and Michaela Himmleberger, 47, of holiday.

16 hours ago

A motorcycle vs. car crash has killed one man and critically injured a woman Sunday evening....

Michael Houck

Man killed, woman sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Murray

A motorcycle vs. car crash has killed one man and critically injured a woman Sunday evening.

2 days ago

A 18-year-old man died from an apparent drowning at Palisade State Park Saturday afternoon....

Michael Houck

Teenager drowns at Palisade State Park after getting caught in storm, officials say

A 18-year-old man died from an apparent drowning at Palisade State Park Saturday afternoon.

2 days ago

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. A ...

Michael Balsamo and Ashley Thomas

Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia

A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia.

2 days ago

Police and firefighters work at the site where a spectator fell from the top of a grandstand during...

Matt Foster

Fan dies at Argentinian soccer match after falling from stands

A soccer fan died on Saturday after falling from a stand during a match at River Plate’s Mas Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the club announced.

2 days ago

Three search and rescue workers and a dog approach the site of a building collapse in Davenport, Io...

Associated Press

Missing man’s body recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site; two others still missing

The body of one of three men who had been missing after the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, has been found.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

SLC fire crews extinguish garage fire near Smith’s Ballpark