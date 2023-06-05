SLC fire crews extinguish garage fire near Smith’s Ballpark

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Fire crews quickly took down a fire inside a detached garage Monday afternoon.

SLC Fire Captain Chad Jeppson told KSL that fire crews were called to the fire at approximately 1:12 p.m. on 1488 S W Temple.

Jeppson said initially, the fire looked significant due to the smoke it produced, but their crews extinguished it pretty quickly.

He said no one was inside the garage, and the fire did not spread to other parts of the property.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.