Former BYU Guard Joins Utah Valley Men’s Basketball Program

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Valley men’s basketball announced that former BYU Cougars guard Tanner Toolson transferred to the Wolverines program.

UVU head coach Todd Phillips announced the addition of Toolson to his team on Monday, June 5.

“I’m really excited about the addition of Tanner,” Phillips said of the former BYU guard. “He’s a big guard who can really shoot the ball. I have a long history with the Toolson family. I won an NJCAA National Championship with his brother, Conner, at Salt Lake Community College. We expect big things from Tanner. He is an efficient three-level scorer who has deep range. I believe Tanner will thrive at UVU.”



Toolson is eligible to play for the Wolverines in the 2023-24 season this fall. It will also be Phillips’ first season as the Wolverines’ head coach.

The Vancouver, Washington signed with Utah Valley University after playing his freshman campaign at BYU. Toolson played in six contests in his first college season. The guard averaged 3.5 points per game with the Cougars. Toolson scored a career-high 10 points during BYU’s win over Western Oregon last season.

Prior to his time at BYU, Toolson was a standout player for Union High School. He was recognized as Washington’s Mr. Basketball during his prep career. In high school, the new Wolverine averaged 23.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as a senior.

Toolson is following in the footsteps of his brother, Conner, and cousins, Ryan and Jake, who all played basketball at Utah Valley. Toolson’s father, Andy, played in the NBA as a member of the Utah Jazz.

Last season, the Cougars posted a 19-15 record. Toolson is joining a UVU team that went 28-9 in 2023-24 and reached the semifinal round of the NIT.

