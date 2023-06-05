KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Permit-to-purchase: Oregon’s tough new gun law faces federal court test

Jun 5, 2023, 4:06 PM

FILE - Semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa., March 25, 2020. A federal ...

FILE - Semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa., March 25, 2020. A federal appeals court has dealt a legal setback to the Biden administration on guns in a lawsuit challenging tighter regulations on stabilizing braces, an accessory used in several mass shootings. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked an administration rule from going into effect for the gun owners and groups who filed the lawsuit. The order came shortly before a deadline for people to register them and pay a fee, or remove the stabilizing braces from their weapons. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal trial over Oregon’s voter-approved gun control measure opened Monday in Portland, marking a critical next step for one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation after months of being tied up in the courts.

The trial, which is being held before a judge and not a jury, will determine whether the law violates the U.S. Constitution.

It comes after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment that has upended gun laws across the country, dividing judges and sowing confusion over what firearm restrictions can remain on the books. It changed the test that lower courts had long used for evaluating challenges to firearm restrictions, telling judges that gun laws must be consistent with the “historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

The Oregon measure’s fate is being carefully watched as one of the first new gun restrictions passed since the Supreme Court ruling last June.

The legal battle over in Oregon could well last beyond the trial. Whatever the judge decides, the ruling is likely to be appealed, potentially moving all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Oregon voters in November narrowly passed Measure 114, which requires residents to undergo safety training and a background check to obtain a permit to buy a gun.

The legislation also bans the sale, transfer or import of gun magazines with more than 10 rounds unless they are owned by law enforcement or a military member or were owned before the measure’s passage. Those who already own high-capacity magazines can only possess them at home or use them at a firing range, in shooting competitions or for hunting as allowed by state law after the measure takes effect.

What should I do on the death anniversary? More are asking as US mass killings rise

The Oregon Firearms Federation and a county sheriff filed the federal lawsuit in November, contending it violated the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Democratic Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and former Democratic Gov. Kate Brown are named as defendants.

Daniel Nichols, an attorney for the plaintiffs, contended in opening statements Monday that the law violates the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment and the due process clause under the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“This case is about constitutional rights,” he said. “The right to keep and bear arms … as well as the right to be free from the taking of property.”

The defense said it would argue that large-capacity magazines should not be considered “bearable arms” and represent a “dramatic technological change” from the firearms that existed when the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was written in the 18th century.

“Gun violence in Oregon and the U.S. results in horrific deaths,” said Scott Ferron, an attorney for the Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety, adding that the availability of firearms and large-capacity magazines “pose immediate risks to the health, safety and well-being of citizens of this state, especially our youth.” The advocacy group joined the lawsuit as a third party after it was filed as an intervenor defendant.

Plaintiffs called multiple witnesses, including people linked with firearms manufacturing and sales as well as plaintiff Brad Lohrey, sheriff of Sherman County in northern Oregon. The trial is expected to last about five days.

The federal lawsuit was one of several filed over the measure.

In a separate suit, filed in state court in rural and sparsely populated Harney County in southeastern Oregon, Gun Owners of America Inc., the Gun Owners Foundation and several individual gun owners claimed the law violates the Oregon Constitution.

The judge presiding over that case, Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio, in December ordered the law to be put on hold. Because the lawsuit challenged Measure 114 under the state constitution and not the U.S. Constitution, it held precedence in the state, legal experts said. A trial is scheduled for September.

Supporters of the law say it would reduce mass shootings and other forms of gun violence as well as suicides, which the Oregon Health Authority said accounts for 82% of gun deaths in the state.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

(KSL TV)...

SAM METZ Associated Press

Adult filmmakers ask judge to delay Utah law requiring porn sites verify user ages

A group representing the adult film industry is asking a judge to put on hold a Utah law requiring porn and other adult websites verify user ages. The Free Speech Coalition challenged the law in federal court

6 days ago

Erik Alldredge, 14, stands in front of truck...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah teen charged with manslaughter in rollover crash that killed his friend

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a rollover crash that killed one of his friends.

6 days ago

Danny Masterson sits in an interview...

ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer

Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 out of 3 counts of rape in retrial

Jurors have found "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape.

6 days ago

FILE - Former state Rep. Michael DiMassa, left, arrives at U.S. District Court in Hartford, Conn., ...

Dave Collins

Former Connecticut lawmaker gets 27 months in prison for stealing coronavirus aid

A former Connecticut state representative has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for stealing more than $1.2 million from the city of West Haven.

6 days ago

Former Park City High School girls tennis coach Lani Wilcox was legally justified in defending hers...

Pat Reavy

Park City tennis coach justified in defending herself against student, judge rules

Charges against the former head coach for the women's tennis team at Park City High School, who was accused of attacking a student during a heated argument, have been dismissed.

7 days ago

Naomi Peña Villasano poses with a sash of the Mexican and American flags. (Daisy Jasmin Estrada Bo...

Rebekah Riess

Judge rules Colorado student cannot wear a sash with Mexican and American flags

A federal judge has ruled for a Colorado school district after a student sued to wear a sash reflecting the Mexican and American flags at graduation Saturday.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Permit-to-purchase: Oregon’s tough new gun law faces federal court test