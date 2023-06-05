KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Falconz Set To Open Playoffs Under Rookie Quarterback

Jun 5, 2023, 4:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Falconz earned a spot in the Women’s National Football Conference playoffs and will enter the postseason with a rookie quarterback taking her first starting snap.

The Falconz will open the WNFC playoffs hosting the San Diego Rebellions in the first round on Thursday, June 8 at Skyline High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rookie QB Laura Goetz will take her first snaps as a starter to begin the postseason contest. Goetz, a West Jordan native and product of the Utah Girls Tackle Football League, is in her first season in the WNFC and has started at safety for the Falconz.

RELATED STORIES

“The coaches just keep telling me that my job, all my focus, is just being an athlete — bringing that drive to this process,” Goetz said. “There’s more passing in the women’s league than there was in the girl’s league, but I know my role and I’m feeling comfortable and excited about it.”

Utah needed a replacement at quarterback after starting signal-caller Sara Galica suffered a broken collarbone prior to the playoffs.

“I was honestly feeling very uptight and nervous at first,” Goetz recently said after playing her first snaps at quarterback following Galica’s injury against the Denver Bandits. Following the injury, Goetz threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns to earn WNFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Utah’s game against San Diego will kick off at 7 p.m. (MDT). The winner will face either the Bandits or Texas Elite Spartans in the Western Conference championship game on Saturday, June 10. The title game will also be held at Skyline High School.

Provided Utah wins both contests, the Falconz would play in the WNFC IX Cup Championship Game on June 25 in Frisco, Texas. Utah won the national championship in 2017 and lost to the Spartans in 2022.

RELATED: Utah Falconz To Play In National Champion Title IX Game

About Utah Falconz

The Falconz have been a franchise for the last nine years. The team has played in six title games.

The club describes itself as a “501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and believe football should be competitive and fun. We value each player, coach, sponsor, and fan. We support and honor our families and our community. The Utah Falconz soar to greatness with honor, integrity, and pure love of the game!”

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Do Utah Jazz Fans Like In Draft?

With the NBA Draft just weeks away, Utah Jazz fans have turned their attention to the top prospects in this year's class. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 6/5/23)

It's officially summer "break" for Utah Athletics, but the Utes Bulletin will continue on with key points of interest as they come.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Associate General Manager Hired As Suns Assistant Coach

Jazz associate general manager David Fizdale's stop in Utah will only last one season, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Guard Joins Utah Valley Men’s Basketball Program

Utah Valley men's basketball announced that former BYU Cougars guard Tanner Toolsen transferred to the Wolverines program.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Commissioner Believes BYU, Newcomers Are Ready For Power Five

Brett Yormark has watched the newcomers closely and believes they are ready for the step up into the Big 12.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Football Standouts Sign With Browns, Commanders

A pair of former University of Utah football players joined new NFL teams after signing with the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Utah Falconz Set To Open Playoffs Under Rookie Quarterback