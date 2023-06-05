Utah Falconz Set To Open Playoffs Under Rookie Quarterback

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Falconz earned a spot in the Women’s National Football Conference playoffs and will enter the postseason with a rookie quarterback taking her first starting snap.

The Falconz will open the WNFC playoffs hosting the San Diego Rebellions in the first round on Thursday, June 8 at Skyline High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rookie QB Laura Goetz will take her first snaps as a starter to begin the postseason contest. Goetz, a West Jordan native and product of the Utah Girls Tackle Football League, is in her first season in the WNFC and has started at safety for the Falconz.

3 days ‘til showtime!! The WNFC 2023 Western Conference Playoffs are just a few days away! Don’t miss your chance to watch these teams battle it out – Get your tickets today!https://t.co/h0AGYzpUOe pic.twitter.com/yQaDUjAj93 — Utah Falconz (@UtahFalconz) June 5, 2023

“The coaches just keep telling me that my job, all my focus, is just being an athlete — bringing that drive to this process,” Goetz said. “There’s more passing in the women’s league than there was in the girl’s league, but I know my role and I’m feeling comfortable and excited about it.”

Utah needed a replacement at quarterback after starting signal-caller Sara Galica suffered a broken collarbone prior to the playoffs.

“I was honestly feeling very uptight and nervous at first,” Goetz recently said after playing her first snaps at quarterback following Galica’s injury against the Denver Bandits. Following the injury, Goetz threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns to earn WNFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Utah’s game against San Diego will kick off at 7 p.m. (MDT). The winner will face either the Bandits or Texas Elite Spartans in the Western Conference championship game on Saturday, June 10. The title game will also be held at Skyline High School.

Provided Utah wins both contests, the Falconz would play in the WNFC IX Cup Championship Game on June 25 in Frisco, Texas. Utah won the national championship in 2017 and lost to the Spartans in 2022.

The countdown begins ⏰

June 8-10th, Four of the top 8 teams in the @wnfcfootball go head to head in a single elimination tournament ending with the Western Conference Championship Game. https://t.co/h0AGYzpUOe pic.twitter.com/27dBIWDIVS — Utah Falconz (@UtahFalconz) May 30, 2023

RELATED: Utah Falconz To Play In National Champion Title IX Game

About Utah Falconz

The Falconz have been a franchise for the last nine years. The team has played in six title games.

Happy #UtahPride2023 everyone! It was a FUN day at the SLC Pride Parade with @mavenslc. So happy to participate and see all the 🏳️‍🌈❤️ #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/4887wcVQd1 — Utah Falconz (@UtahFalconz) June 4, 2023

The club describes itself as a “501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and believe football should be competitive and fun. We value each player, coach, sponsor, and fan. We support and honor our families and our community. The Utah Falconz soar to greatness with honor, integrity, and pure love of the game!”

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland