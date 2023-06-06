KSL Flood Watch
‘Show Up’ for service event encourages summer volunteering

Jun 5, 2023, 6:42 PM

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — Hundreds of Utahns gathered at Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point Monday night for the Show Up for Summer Service family fair hosted by First Lady Abby Cox.

The free community event provided more than 45 local community service organizations an opportunity to discuss service opportunities for Utah families.

Tiny Tim’s Foundation for Kids was a popular organization with parents and kids at the event.

“We are in West Jordan, Utah, and we have something for everybody 3-to-103; they can stop by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and the older people can work the machines and cut them (toy cars) out, they’re all made from scrap wood, and then the kids at the end can wheel them – put the wheels on,” explained Emily Jonson, Tiny Tim’s Foundation for Kids.

Another organization featured at the Show Up for Service event was the non-profit English Skills Learning, where visitors learned about opportunities to strengthen the community through teaching English to the more than 800 adults who learn from the organization each year.

“We’re looking to integrate the community and therefore strengthen it, and we believe that process takes place when everyone is involved,” said Katie Donoviel, Executive Director of the English Skills Learning Center.

Thursday’s event runs until 8 p.m. and is free to the public. The event also includes bounce houses, yard games, chalk art, food trucks, face painting, and more.

For those who visit at least six non-profit organizations to learn about volunteer opportunities and commit to volunteering with at least one organization this summer, that volunteer will be entered into a raffle for prizes.

To learn more about service opportunities in Utah, their website.

