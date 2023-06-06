KSL Flood Watch
GUN VIOLENCE

4 men arrested for pointing rifle barrel out car window on SR-189, police say

Jun 5, 2023, 9:12 PM

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

(Ravell Call/Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Four men were arrested for allegedly pointing the barrel of an AR-15 at cars while driving under the influence Sunday.

Heber City police officers received multiple calls of a car driving on State route 189, its occupants flashing gang signs and pointing a rifle at drivers, according to the affidavits.

Officers found the car, performed a traffic stop, and commanded everyone in the car to place their hands outside, exit the vehicle, and get on the ground.

According to the affidavits, the driver, 20-year-old David Gevacio, initially refused these commands and continued to resist police officers while in their custody.

After detaining all four suspects, police began to search their vehicle and found the barrel of an AR-15, methamphetamine in a dollar bill, and several open containers of alcohol.

According to the affidavits, Heber police officers smelled alcohol on Gevacio, conducted a field sobriety test, and found clues of impairment.

A photo provided by a victim showed 21-year-old Brayan Ortiz Moreno pointing the rifle barrel at another driver, according to police.

The third suspect, 26-year-old Jonny Gervacio, was asked by officers if he had anything on him that he couldn’t take to jail, and he told them no. He was asked this again while at the Wasatch County Jail.

However, a jail deputy found a small bag of methamphetamine in “a small pant pocked on (Gervacio) jeans,” according to the affidavits.

1 shot, injured by motorcyclist in possible road rage incident on I-15, troopers say

During Gevacio’s processing at the Wasatch County Jail, he refused to provide a breath or blood sample to police.

“Officers obtained a warrant for his blood, and while attempting to collect the blood sample, officers had to hold (Gevacio) down as he kept pulling away from the phlebotomist any time she attempted to place the needle in his arm,” stated the affidavit.

Gevacio was booked into jail for misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, open container and drinking alcohol in a vehicle, consuming alcohol as a minor, interfering with an arresting officer, and refusing a chemical test, according to the affidavits.

Moreno was booked for third-degree felony charges of threatening the use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, possessing a controlled substance, knowingly selling an alcoholic product to a minor, and a misdemeanor charge of open container in a vehicle.

According to the affidavits, Gervacio was booked for third-degree felony charges of transporting prohibited items to a correctional facility and knowingly selling an alcoholic product to a minor and misdemeanor charges of open container in a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

The fourth suspect, 21-year-old Hector Adrian Lara Romero, was booked into the Wasatch County Jail for third-degree felony, knowingly selling an alcoholic product to a minor, and open container and drinking alcohol in a vehicle, and intoxication.

According to the affidavits, the arresting officers requested no bail for each suspect “due to (their) disregard to the publics safety” and their possible relation to gang activity.

