NPS investigating after houseboats catch fire at Lake Powell

PAGE, Ariz. — Investigators with the National Park Service are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a fire that damaged multiple houseboats on Friday.

Park rangers said the fire started at approximately 1:23 p.m. Friday on a houseboat that was moored on Wahweap Marina’s B dock, near the Latitude 37 Restaurant. As emergency crews responded, the flames spread to several other vessels. One witness told KSL TV they believe the fire started on an unoccupied boat before spreading to three others.

One of those vessels was pushed out of its boat slip and into the marina. That boat was stopped by the breakwater, which then caught fire.

“Due to fire damage at the Wahweap Marina, please use extreme caution in the area,” park rangers said. “Impacted areas are closed to public access. Staff are assessing which sections of the dock were not compromised by the fire and will advise when boat slips are cleared for safe harbor. The area where the fire occurred will remain closed until cleared by fire investigators.”

Park rangers said anyone found in violation of the closure may be subject to law enforcement action.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation on scene by Kane County Emergency Medical Services personnel and were later released. No further injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking the public to submit any photos or videos taken in the area at the time of the fire. Those files can be submitted here. Anyone with information on the fire was also asked to contact the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area dispatch. Reporting parties may remain anonymous.

First responders from the National Park Service, Big Water Fire Department, Page Fire Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County EMS, Arizona Game and Fish Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the incident.