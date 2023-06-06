Motorcyclist dies in Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A 56-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Monday night.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happened on 5600 West near the eastbound Interstate 80 offramp at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Based on their preliminary investigation, officers believe a Tesla that was being driven by a 27-year-old man was heading north when it made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle, which was being driven by Theodor Butcher.

Paramedics arrived and attempted to save Butcher’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the Tesla remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests or citations have been made.

Police said this is the fifth traffic-related fatality in the city this year.