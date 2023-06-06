KSL Flood Watch
Kyle Van Noy’s Son Undergoes Successful Surgery, On Road To Recovery

Jun 6, 2023, 11:04 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Football linebacker and current NFL free agent Kyle Van Noy announced that his son had emergency surgery and is making his way back to full health.

After having his tonsils removed, Trae Van Noy was found to have a congenital anomaly that caused an infection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyle Van Noy (@realkylevannoy)

Van Noy had his tonsils removed on Friday. His emergency surgery took place on Saturday.

He has stayed in the hospital for the past ten days and was recently cleared to go back home with his family.

“This last week has been long and emotional,” Kyle Van Noy wrote. “Trae has been extremely brave & strong and after a long 10 days in the hospital and a lot of scary moments trying to get his body to respond to the antibiotics, we finally get to bring him home.”

About Former BYU Football Star Kyle Van Noy

In his first year with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, Van Noy put together a productive season.

He posted 46 tackles (30 solo tackles), five sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.


Van Noy has played for four teams in his NFL career. New England, Detroit, Miami, and Los Angeles have all been home to the Nevada native.

Van Noy will be entering his 11th season in 2023, likely on a new team. In a social post, Van Noy announced that his time with the Chargers is all but over as he looks to the other 31 teams.

Van Noy’s best years came in New England. He played the most games there, recorded his best stats, and even won two Super Bowls in 2017 and 2019.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

