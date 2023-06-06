KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

What Early Previews Say About Utah Football In 2023

Jun 6, 2023, 11:42 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football, along with the rest of college football have just started summer workouts, but that’s not stopping pundits from taking an early stab at what they think teams will look like in 2023.

The Utes have been on the rise since 2014 with the efforts seemingly being put into high gear since 2018. In the last five years Utah football has played for the Pac-12 Title four times and won two. This begs the question; will Utah football be a good team in 2023 too?

While the hype around the Utes might be a little quieter than it was a year ago, based on three recent early previews, it appears there is still confidence Utah will be good in 2023.

Athlon Sports Is High On Utah With Conditions

Athlon Sports had some positive things to say about 2023 Utah football, but with one caveat that every preview shared: will Cam Rising be ready to play?

It’s a fair question and could greatly change the outlook for the Utes depending on what happens. A healthy Rising in his fourth year starting at Utah gives a markedly different feel to the ’23 Utes than having to go with Bryson Barnes, Brandon Rose, or Nate Johnson. It’s the known versus the unknown.

With that being said, Athlon Sports sees eight wins being the floor for the Utes in 2023 with 10 or 11 games being the ceiling for a team with high aspirations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Saturday Blitz Has The “Harshest” Viewpoint Of The Utes

The Saturday Blitz seems to be the “harshest” critic of the Utes in 2023, but even their early prognostications are hard to complain about.

This outlet took a heavy inventory of the opponents Utah faces in the upcoming football season and made no punches about the fact the Utes face several challenges to three-peating. Especially if Rising isn’t ready to go.

Saturday Blitz sees the realistic expectations for Utah football in 2023 landing around an 8-4 or 9-3 record.

Sportskeeda Expects Utah Football To Continue Rising

Sportskeeda sees Utah football as a team continuing to climb to new heights and doesn’t expect that to stop in 2023.

Much like the other two outlets, Rising’s health is a big question mark as to expectations for the Utes this season. Additionally, Sportskeeda mentions having to replace talent like first round pick Dalton Kincaid, and lockdown cornerback Clark Phillips III, but also acknowledged Utah has been good about having guys step up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

While Sportskeeda didn’t mention any particular records for the Utes in 2023, they did give three expectations they believe Utah will strive for and possibly check off the list.

  1. Finish the season with a Rose Bowl win.
  2. Get into the CFP.
  3. Three-peat as Pac-12 Champs.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Aims To Get Revenge Against LA Galaxy In U.S. Open Cup

Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy will kickoff for the second time in a week. This time, a spot in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal is up for grabs.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith: Anyone With ‘Rabbit Ears’ Will Catch Jazz Games

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith hinted that the team's games will be available to fans without a cable or satellite subscription next season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Van Noy’s Son Undergoes Successful Surgery, On Road To Recovery

Kyle Van Noy's son went through emergency surgery just a day after getting his tonsils removed. He was just cleared to go home.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PGA Tour, Europe To Merge With Saudis And End LIV Golf Litigation

The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with LIV Golf.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Eight BYU Freshmen Who Could Make An Impact In 2023

BYU freshmen that appear poised to make an impact this fall.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Do Utah Jazz Fans Like In Draft?

With the NBA Draft just weeks away, Utah Jazz fans have turned their attention to the top prospects in this year's class. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

What Early Previews Say About Utah Football In 2023