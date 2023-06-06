KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to felony charge

Jun 6, 2023, 11:59 AM | Updated: 12:22 pm

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan...

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group from New Jersey who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and bragged about it in text messages has pleaded guilty to obstructing Congress. James Breheny, of Little Ferry, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Washington’s federal court to a felony charge of obstructing Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory over former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group from New Jersey who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and bragged about it in text messages pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obstructing Congress.

James Breheny, who is also known as Seamus Evers, of Little Ferry, pleaded guilty in Washington’s federal court to a felony charge of obstructing Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory over former President Donald Trump.

Breheny’s attorney said his client, a Navy veteran, entered the guilty plea to “make amends for a lack of good judgement on Jan. 6, 2021.”

“His history as a veteran and a law-abiding citizen is clearly more indicative of who he is then his entering the Capitol and taking a photo of himself and leaving,” defense attorney Harley Breite said.

Breheny was not charged with conspiring with other members of the far-right group, including its founder Stewart Rhodes.

In one of the most serious cases brought by the Justice Department, Rhodes and five other Oath Keepers were were separately convicted of conspiring to obstruct the certification of Biden’s victory.

Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, was sentenced last month to 18 years behind bars — the longest sentence handed down so far in the hundreds of Jan. 6 cases.

Court papers say that on the morning of Jan. 6, Rhodes invited Breheny — who was the Bergen County coordinator for the Oath Keepers’ New Jersey chapter — to a signal chat with other members titled “DC OP: Jan 6 21.” Breheny didn’t send any messages in the chat, his attorney said.

Breheny entered the Capitol shortly after a group of Oath Keepers breached the building in military-style “stack” formation, according to statement of offense Breheny agreed to as part of his plea deal. After the riot, he sent several messages to others bragging about going inside the Capitol. In one message he wrote: “We breached the door Baby.”

Two days after the riot, someone warned him to delete all his pictures and messages and get a new phone. He deleted photos showing himself inside the Capitol and deleted his Facebook account, prosecutors said.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

swimming shark...

Associated Press

Just keep swimming: SoCal study shows sharks, humans can share ocean peacefully

Researchers at California State University, Long Beach-based Shark Lab used drones to study juvenile white sharks along the Southern California coastline and how close they swim to humans in the water.

14 hours ago

Women hold Israeli flags as they take part in a demonstration against a concert later the day of fo...

Associated Press

US weighs in on Roger Waters antisemitism debate, says artist has long history of denigrating Jews

The Biden administration is weighing in on the controversy over Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, saying his recent performances in Germany were antisemitic, an assessment shared by many in Israel and the pro-Israel community.

14 hours ago

A rendering of the proposed stadium for the Oakland A's in Las Vegas, Nevada....

Gabe Stern, Associated Press/Report for America

Oakland Athletics move to Las Vegas in flux as Nevada Legislature adjourns

A plan to help build a stadium for the Oakland A's in Las Vegas is in flux after Nevada lawmakers adjourned their legislative session.

14 hours ago

An American flag, left, and French flag lay at headstones in the American Cemetery in Colleville-su...

Sylvie Corbet and Tara Copp

Normandy marks D-Day’s 79th anniversary, honors WWII veterans

World War II veterans and visitors are commemorating D-Day on the beaches of Normandy to honor those who fought for freedom.

14 hours ago

Five suspects in the Memorial Day shooting that injured nine people near South Florida’s bustling...

Jamiel Lynch and Nouran Salahieh

5 suspects arrested in the Florida shooting on Hollywood Beach that injured 9

Five suspects in the Memorial Day shooting that injured nine people near South Florida’s bustling Hollywood Beach Broadwalk are now in custody, police announced Monday.

2 days ago

This rendering shows how scientists think the Psyche asteroid appears up close. (MaxarASU/P. Rubin/...

Ashley Strickland

NASA’s Psyche mission will launch to an unexplored metal world this fall

A NASA mission to explore a metallic asteroid is set to launch in October after software issues caused an initial delay that prevented the spacecraft from lifting off in 2022.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to felony charge