KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Elder Holland announces slow return to church assignments

Jun 6, 2023, 1:39 PM

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland...

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland is slowly returning to wrok. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

(Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland is “slowly returning” to church work and assignments after taking a break to recover from health challenges.

Elder Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was excused from church assignments on April 6, for at least two months as he began dialysis for a kidney condition and recovered from COVID-19.

He announced his return on Tuesday via social media, saying he was “pleased” to resume work and that he and his wife, Patricia Holland, were grateful for the support church members showed him while he was away.

“Your sweet gestures during this demanding time have reminded us that God watches over us, that we can always trust in him, and that he very often answers our prayers through other people,” Elder Holland said in the post.

Elder and Sister Holland were previously excused from the church’s annual general conference April 1-2 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was also scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Southern Utah University’s commencement ceremony on April 28, but was excused due to his health condition at the time, a university spokeswoman said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

A map showing the location of the Charlotte North Carolina Temple (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter...

Larry D. Curtis

Location of new North Carolina temple released

The location of the Charlotte North Carolina Temple has been released, just months after it was announced.

7 days ago

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he attends the world's first meeting of the 'Educational Eco-...

Delia Gallagher, Xiaofei Xu, Rob Picheta and Sophie Tanno

Pope Francis meets Martin Scorsese after recovering from fever

Pope Francis Saturday addressed a conference attended by prominent artists and directors including Martin Scorsese, a day after he canceled his regular work schedule due to a fever.

11 days ago

A 20-year-old Latter-day Saint missionary, Elder Izaak Orion Card, died in a traffic accident in Br...

Cassidy Wixom

Brazil bus accident kills Latter-day Saint missionary, injures 3 others

A traffic accident in Brazil killed a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and injured three other missionaries, the church announced Saturday.

11 days ago

(Russell M. Nelson/Facebook)...

Madison Swenson

President Russell M. Nelson says he’s using walker to help with his balance

President Russell M. Nelson, 98, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints revealed Tuesday that he's using a walker in order to help with his balance, but is otherwise in good health.

22 days ago

Elder Alvin F. Meredith III of the Seventy, who was named the new president of BYU-Idaho on May 16,...

Madison Swenson

Elder Alvin ‘Trip’ Meredith III named as next BYU-Idaho president

Elder Alvin "Trip" Meredith III has been named the 18th president of Brigham Young University-Idaho.

22 days ago

A rendering of the McAllen Texas Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...

Madison Swenson

Open house, dedication dates announced for McAllen Texas Temple

Open house and dedication dates for the McAllen Texas Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been announced.

23 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Elder Holland announces slow return to church assignments