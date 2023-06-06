Elder Holland announces slow return to church assignments

SALT LAKE CITY — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland is “slowly returning” to church work and assignments after taking a break to recover from health challenges.

Elder Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was excused from church assignments on April 6, for at least two months as he began dialysis for a kidney condition and recovered from COVID-19.

He announced his return on Tuesday via social media, saying he was “pleased” to resume work and that he and his wife, Patricia Holland, were grateful for the support church members showed him while he was away.

“Your sweet gestures during this demanding time have reminded us that God watches over us, that we can always trust in him, and that he very often answers our prayers through other people,” Elder Holland said in the post.

Elder and Sister Holland were previously excused from the church’s annual general conference April 1-2 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was also scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Southern Utah University’s commencement ceremony on April 28, but was excused due to his health condition at the time, a university spokeswoman said.