KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Ryan Smith: Anyone With ‘Rabbit Ears’ Will Catch Jazz Games

Jun 6, 2023, 1:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the new Utah Jazz television broadcast deal expected to be announced this month, team owner Ryan Smith teased that next season, games will be available to fans without a cable or satellite subscription.

On the SportsNet “32 Thoughts” podcast in Canada, Smith discussed the potential for Utah to welcome an NHL franchise to the state and discussed the pending TV rights deal.

“Right now we’re producing Jazz games to 40 percent of our market, I stood up publicly and said that’s not going to fly next year, we’re going wall to wall in the state,” Smith said.

“Everyone’s going to have access, if you’ve got rabbit ears on your television, you’re going to be able to watch the games. And that’s super important to me because we’ll figure out how to offset the revenue contract for that another way.”

Changes Coming To Utah Jazz Broadcasts

Though Smith didn’t announce which network would carry the Jazz games, the ability to reach more homes is welcome news for fans who struggled to find the broadcasts in recent years.

The Jazz’s contract with AT&T SportsNet expired at the end of the 2022-23 season with plans to announce a new broadcast partner in the coming weeks.

In March, Jazz owner Ryan Smith told the KSL Sports Zone that his goal was to provide fans with a simpler option to view games with their next broadcast deal.

“I want every single Jazz fan, no matter where they are in the state and beyond, to be able to watch our games in any format that they want to,” Smith said, “and I want it to be easy.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has told NBA teams to prepare to see their local broadcasts change with the widespread failure of regional sports networks.

During All-Star weekend in Utah, Silver said there were “over-the-air television, streaming services, other methods, to bring those games linear and digitally directly to fans.”

AT&T SportsNet has been carrying Jazz games since 2009. The original 12-year agreement to carry games expired in 2021, but an exclusive negotiating window for AT&T SportsNet has kept the Jazz on the network over the last two seasons.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Aims To Get Revenge Against LA Galaxy In U.S. Open Cup

Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy will kickoff for the second time in a week. This time, a spot in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal is up for grabs.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Early Previews Say About Utah Football In 2023

Utah football just started summer workouts as pundits take an early stab at what they think the Utes will look like in 2023.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Van Noy’s Son Undergoes Successful Surgery, On Road To Recovery

Kyle Van Noy's son went through emergency surgery just a day after getting his tonsils removed. He was just cleared to go home.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PGA Tour, Europe To Merge With Saudis And End LIV Golf Litigation

The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with LIV Golf.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Eight BYU Freshmen Who Could Make An Impact In 2023

BYU freshmen that appear poised to make an impact this fall.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Do Utah Jazz Fans Like In Draft?

With the NBA Draft just weeks away, Utah Jazz fans have turned their attention to the top prospects in this year's class. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Ryan Smith: Anyone With ‘Rabbit Ears’ Will Catch Jazz Games