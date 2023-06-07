KSL Flood Watch
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Tie it down. UHP’s message when hauling debris on Utah roads

Jun 6, 2023, 6:37 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITYThe Utah Department of Public Safety pleaded with the public Tuesday to tie down debris they’re hauling on the roads.

Troopers have been responding to a number of serious crashes after drivers hit debris on the road.

Trooper Eddie Wright said it was time to see a change. 

“I’ve responded to pretty severe crashes from debris in the road,” Wright said. “One from a piece of metal coming through a window and hitting the driver in the head. And the other one was a driver hit a piece of metal and it launched her car off the ground.”

Neil Denison and his wife know about the dangers all too well.

The Herriman couple said they were lucky to be alive after a bolt blasted through their windshield.

“All of a sudden – boom it was like a shotgun blast of glass. Just blasted right at me. I was shaking glass out of my hair,” Denison said.

No one was hurt but their windshield was destroyed.

Wright said keeping everyone safe on the roads is a responsibility that we all share.

“People are just forgetting to secure their loads. They need to double-check, once they’ve got everything on their trailers and whatnot, double check and make sure everything’s secure and tight. And even when you’re driving after a couple of hours, maybe stop and check your load again.”

If you’re not hauling debris and you’re just a driver out on the road, keep your head on a swivel.

“Pay attention to the road, pay, attention to what’s going on in front of you. That will give you more time to react when something comes up.

Troopers are really urging everyone that when you’re driving out and about if you see something, say something.

Oftentimes law enforcement doesn’t know about debris in the middle of the road until they hear from you.

