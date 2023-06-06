KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Barbie’ movie’s pink paint splurge led to global shortage, production designer says

Jun 6, 2023, 3:06 PM | Updated: 3:07 pm

This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures showsRyan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene f...

This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures showsRyan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Creating the perfect backdrop for the upcoming “Barbie” movie required so much pink paint that it led to a global shortage, according to its production designer.

“The world ran out of pink,” said Sarah Greenwood in a recent interview with Architectural Digest.

Greenwood, who has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including for the art direction of “Pride & Prejudice” and “Atonement,” said constructing the set involved huge amounts of Rosco’s fluorescent pink paint.

Warner Bros.’ live-action movie, which hits theaters on July 21, stars Margot Robbie in the titular role and a blond Ryan Gosling as her plastic boyfriend, Ken. (Warner Bros., like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Greta Gerwig, who directed and co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach, told the magazine the color was all-important to the movie.

“Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount,” she said. “I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much.”

This was part of what Gerwig described as “literally creating the alternate universe of Barbie Land.”

‘Barbie’ trailer brings fun, fun, fun

While Gerwig said she loved Barbie as a child, neither Greenwood nor set decorator Katie Spencer had ever owned one of Mattel’s iconic dolls. So the London-based team ordered a Barbie “Dreamhouse” online to spark their imaginations.

They took further inspiration from Palm Springs mid-century modernism. “Everything about that era was spot-on,” said Greenwood, adding that she strove “to make Barbie real through this unreal world.”

In an email to CNN, Lauren Proud, vice president of marketing and digital experience for paint company Rosco, confirmed that the production used a lot of the color but added that there were other factors involved in the squeeze on pink paint.

“The sets were being developed during a time when we were still experiencing the global supply chain issues, and the paint supply was hit particularly hard,” she said. “We delivered everything we could, they got it all. We can’t wait to see how it looks in the film!”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Women hold Israeli flags as they take part in a demonstration against a concert later the day of fo...

Associated Press

US weighs in on Roger Waters antisemitism debate, says artist has long history of denigrating Jews

The Biden administration is weighing in on the controversy over Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, saying his recent performances in Germany were antisemitic, an assessment shared by many in Israel and the pro-Israel community.

17 hours ago

FILE - Sections of a USA Today newspaper are displayed Aug. 5, 2019, in Norwood, Mass. Journalists ...

Alexandra Olson

Hundreds of journalists strike, demanding leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

Journalists at two dozen local newspapers across the U.S. walked off the job Monday to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at Gannett, the country’s biggest newspaper chain

2 days ago

John Ratzenberger, George Wendt, and Kelsey Grammer join Sam Moser, Senior Vice President of Adver...

Associated Press

‘Cheers’ bar sells for $675,000 at Dallas auction of items from classic TV shows

The bar from the television series “Cheers” sold for $675,000 at auction over the weekend, garnering the highest bid among the nearly 1,000 props, costumes and sets from classic TV shows offered up from a collection amassed by one man over more than three decades.

2 days ago

After 14 years at the helm of the Utah Symphony, Maestro Thierry Fischer has conducted his final co...

Carole Mikita

Utah Symphony director gives final bow after 14 years

After 14 years at the helm of the Utah Symphony, Maestro Thierry Fischer has conducted his final concerts as music director.

3 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Chuck Todd attends the 2021 AFI Fest - "Meet The Press" Photo ...

David Bauder

Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show ‘Meet the Press’

Chuck Todd says he's leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show and will be replaced by Kristen Welker.

3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: Kurt Tocci attends the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Across The ...

Jake Coyle

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ swings to massive $120.5 million opening

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters with a massive $120.5 million, more than tripling the debut of the 2018 animated original,

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

‘Barbie’ movie’s pink paint splurge led to global shortage, production designer says