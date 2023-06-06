KSL Flood Watch
BYU Basketball Makes Top Four Cut For Prep Recruit In Canada

Jun 6, 2023

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is looking to put the final touches on its first roster in the Big 12. With one scholarship remaining for the 2023-24 season, one of the targets BYU is looking to fill that spot is a prep recruit from Canada.

That recruit is Ibrahim Sacko from J. Addison School in Canada. Sacko dropped his top four schools on the J. Addison Instagram account.

BYU was among his final four schools that also included UC Santa Barbara, Fresno State, and Oregon from the Pac-12 Conference.

Sacko is a 6-foot-6, 222-pound forward that originally hails from Guinea.

Ibrahim Sacko competed in the Nike Hoop Summit

He was a member of the 2023 World Men’s Nike Hoop Summit team that competed against Team USA, featuring Bronny James, DaJuan Wagner, and others. Sacko saw less than a minute of action in the April exhibition in Portland.

A busy off-season for BYU Basketball

During this off-season, BYU coach Mark Pope has made an emphasis to add veteran players as he already had a young roster last season. The Cougars have added Charlotte center Aly Khalifa, UC Irvine’s Dawson Baker, and Samford guard Ques Glover.

The 2023-24 season will be BYU’s first as a member of the Big 12 Conference. A league that is often rated as the number-one league in college basketball. In eight of the last ten college basketball seasons, Ken Pomeroy’s metrics ranked the Big 12 as the No. 1 league.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

