Alissa Pili Gets Nostalgic Reviewing Last Minute Of Utah’s Game Against UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s hard to not get nostalgic over big plays in the summer months and Utah women’s basketball star Alissa Pili is no exception taking fans into the last minute of the UCLA game.

With just 59 seconds left to play, the No. 9 Bruins were up on Utah 69-66 before Pili goes to the floor for a key steal that she hands off to teammate Issy Palmer. Palmer takes the ball down the court eventually setting up Pili for the game-tying shot with 40 seconds left on the clock.

“Then we drew up the last-minute play,” Pili said. “Something we practiced every day, it was really for G on the cut, but coach said for me to popout and make something happen.”

Alissa Pili Finishes UCLA With Game Winning Layup

Gianna Kneepkens started with the ball in her hands before passing it to Palmer who then passed it to Dasia Young. Young then tossed the ball across court to Pili who went for the glass and the rest was pretty much history.

“I didn’t really see it go in to be honest,” Pili said. “I was on the floor and just heard everyone go crazy. That was a big moment for all of us. It was hard to hold in my emotions at that point.”

Utah was up 71-69 on the No. 9 Bruins and just needed one last defensive stand with one second remaining on the clock to secure the Sunday, Funday comeback win at the Huntsman Center. The Utes would go on to win a piece of the Pac-12 regular season title for the first time in program history and make it all the way to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, succumbing to the eventual National Champion LSU Tigers.

“That was just unreal,” Pili said. “It’s crazy. It’s something I’ve never really experienced in my life and at this level, is just extra special and with this team- like, I don’t even have the words to describe it. It was just the best feeling ever.

