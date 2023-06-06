KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Alissa Pili Gets Nostalgic Reviewing Last Minute Of Utah’s Game Against UCLA

Jun 6, 2023, 4:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s hard to not get nostalgic over big plays in the summer months and Utah women’s basketball star Alissa Pili is no exception taking fans into the last minute of the UCLA game.

With just 59 seconds left to play, the No. 9 Bruins were up on Utah 69-66 before Pili goes to the floor for a key steal that she hands off to teammate Issy Palmer. Palmer takes the ball down the court eventually setting up Pili for the game-tying shot with 40 seconds left on the clock.

“Then we drew up the last-minute play,” Pili said. “Something we practiced every day, it was really for G on the cut, but coach said for me to popout and make something happen.”

Alissa Pili Finishes UCLA With Game Winning Layup

Gianna Kneepkens started with the ball in her hands before passing it to Palmer who then passed it to Dasia Young. Young then tossed the ball across court to Pili who went for the glass and the rest was pretty much history.

“I didn’t really see it go in to be honest,” Pili said. “I was on the floor and just heard everyone go crazy. That was a big moment for all of us. It was hard to hold in my emotions at that point.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah was up 71-69 on the No. 9 Bruins and just needed one last defensive stand with one second remaining on the clock to secure the Sunday, Funday comeback win at the Huntsman Center. The Utes would go on to win a piece of the Pac-12 regular season title for the first time in program history and make it all the way to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, succumbing to the eventual National Champion LSU Tigers.

“That was just unreal,” Pili said. “It’s crazy. It’s something I’ve never really experienced in my life and at this level, is just extra special and with this team- like, I don’t even have the words to describe it. It was just the best feeling ever.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Makes Top Four Cut For Prep Recruit In Canada

BYU Basketball is looking to fill its final roster spot with a recruit currently playing in Canada.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Coaches Reportedly ‘In Favor’ Of Expansion With UConn

Could UConn join the Big 12 Conference? The Huskies have the support from basketball coaches inside the Big 12.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Adds Accelerate Sports Ventures To NIL Resources Arsenal

Utah Athletics announced the addition of Accelerate Sports Ventures to their arsenal of NIL resources Tuesday afternoon.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Adds Accelerated Sports Ventures To NIL Resources Arsenal

Utah Athletics announced the addition of Accelerated Sports Ventures to their arsenal of NIL resources Tuesday afternoon.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Aims To Get Revenge Against LA Galaxy In U.S. Open Cup

Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy will kickoff for the second time in a week. This time, a spot in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal is up for grabs.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith: Anyone With ‘Rabbit Ears’ Will Catch Jazz Games

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith hinted that the team's games will be available to fans without a cable or satellite subscription next season.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Alissa Pili Gets Nostalgic Reviewing Last Minute Of Utah’s Game Against UCLA