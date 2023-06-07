KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Police: Disengage and call 911 if confronted with a road rage

Jun 6, 2023, 7:08 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

Ladd Egan's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi woman hopes her frightening encounter with road rage will help other drivers stay safe if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“I have never had somebody hold their horn for three minutes without letting up at me and just screaming obscenities,” recalled Laurel Dorff.

The mom of four said she was driving a route she’s been on hundreds of times as she set out to drive her children to gymnastics.

“The car in front of me hit their brakes really quickly, so I checked my blind spot and moved over to the other lane so that I wouldn’t have to hit my brakes aggressively,” Dorff explained.

As she accelerated in the new lane, a vehicle approached behind her.

“He lays on his horn and just holds it, and so he’s mad,” Dorff said. “I say, ‘Oops, sorry!’ and move over to the other lane as soon as I can.”

The driver also moved into the other lane and followed behind Dorff.

“He hasn’t let up the horn this whole time, and I can see in my rearview mirror he’s doing all these vulgar gestures,” Dorff said. “He’s yelling. He’s upset.”

She said the vehicle followed her into a left-turn lane and continued honking the entire time the light was red. Once the light turns green, the car pulls up next to Dorff’s minivan.

“He’s rolled his window down and is yelling at me and cursing at me, still gesturing wildly, and I’ve got my 6-year-old and my 3-year-old in the car with me watching this whole thing go down,” Dorff said.

Professor: Road rage often reflects what is happening in a driver’s life

Dorff did exactly what police recommended when confronted by an angry driver.

“I just stared straight ahead. Didn’t make eye contact. Didn’t engage,” she said. “But it was terrifying. I didn’t know how long he was going to keep following me. Eventually, he just did one more long honk and peeled off and was gone.”

“In most cases, when you disengage, when you back away, the other party will continue on their way—cursing under their breath or out loud about what an awful driver you are—but they’re gone,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “Anger takes so much energy than just going on. We shouldn’t weaponized our vehicles.”

Cannon said such advice could have saved two innocent lives in a suspected road-rage crash in Eagle Mountain on Sunday.

In addition to not engaging the other driver, Cannon advised to call 911 and to de-escalate the situation by driving to a public place or even to a police station.

“If you pull over to try to extricate yourself from a road rage situation and somebody comes to your car, stay in your car,” he added.

Dorff said the encounter was scary and traumatizing for her kids. She just hopes other drivers learn from her experience with road rage.

“Do everything you can to just get out of their way because there’s nothing you can do to appease them,” she said. “When they’re that angry on the road, they’re just a danger to everybody.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

1 shot, injured by motorcyclist in possible road rage incident on I-15, troopers say

Police are searching for a person who shot at a vehicle, injuring one person, while riding a motorcycle on I-15 Monday afternoon.

2 days ago

The scene of the crash on Friday in Garden City after a semi-truck crashed into it. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

After 8 semi crashes, Garden City residents are frustrated

Residents of Garden City are frustrated after a total of eight semi trucks have barreled through an intersection near Bear Lake after losing their breaks, including the most recent one Friday.

2 days ago

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. A ...

Michael Balsamo and Ashley Thomas

Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia

A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia.

3 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with the Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman to discu...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Chris Stewart’s Vacant Seat, MLB Stadium, Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with the Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman to discuss the process of filling Chris Stewart's congress seat after stepping down, Salt Lake's Mayor Mendenhall about the potential of a Major League Baseball stadium in the city, and Kirsten Hoschouer from the UDOT about the 100 Deadliest days.

3 days ago

Pothole repair...

Katija Stjepovic

From snowplows to pothole repair, UDOT crews have been busy

First it was the snow that never seemed to stop and now it's pothole repair, it has been an incredibly busy year for road crews at the Utah Department of Transportation.

7 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

25-year-old motorcyclist killed in Roy crash

One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Roy.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Police: Disengage and call 911 if confronted with a road rage