KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EQUALITY & DIVERSITY

4 GOP legislators complained about Pride-themed UTA bus before it was pulled from parade

Jun 6, 2023, 7:38 PM

At least four Republican lawmakers complained about a UTA bus with pride-themed livery before it wa...

At least four Republican lawmakers complained about a UTA bus with pride-themed livery before it was pulled from the Utah Pride Parade, texts show. At least four Republican lawmakers complained about a UTA bus with pride-themed livery before it was pulled from the Utah Pride Parade, texts show. (Utah Transit Authority via Twitter)

(Utah Transit Authority via Twitter)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — At least four Republican state lawmakers pushed the Utah Transit Authority to remove rainbow livery from a Pride-themed bus days before the bus was pulled from the Utah Pride Parade, according to texts obtained Tuesday by KSL.com.

Backlash against the bus began on May 31, after the UTA tweeted a photo of the pride bus along with the message: “We are grateful for our LGBTQ+ riders and employees and look forward to celebrating Pride with you all month long.”

Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, retweeted the post, saying, “Why is @RideUTA using tax dollars on this? Also Quasi-State agencies must remain apolitical.”

Lee has previously used a private Twitter account to mock members of the LGBTQ community, including using an anti-transgender slur he later said he “had no clue” was “so disparaging.”

UTA’s tweet apparently angered other conservatives in the state Legislature, several of whom texted UTA officials asking for an apology. Lee told KSL NewsRadio on Friday that he was among of group of lawmakers who complained.

KSL.com obtained text messages from four of lawmakers: House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper; Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman; Rep. Kay Christofferson, R-Lehi; and Rep. Colin Jack, R-St. George.

Schultz, the No. 2 Republican in the Utah House of Representatives, texted Beth Holbrook, a member of the UTA Board of Trustees, a screenshot of UTA’s tweet on the evening of May 31, saying, “This is causing me a whole bunch of drama right now inside my caucus. Is it really necessary? Can you reevaluate this decision?”

“I’ve had 2 more of my colleagues text me in the last 10 min.,” he said, after Holbrook responded that she would talk with her colleagues and get back to him. “We probably need to get a meeting together. Honestly this is the last thing I want to deal with right now. It seriously would be best if you made the change on your own. Let me know what you guys come up with.”

Holbrook replied saying that she was having legal advisers consult with them to avoid any First Amendment issues.

“Last thing I want to do is inadvertently cause controversy,” she said.

“You are a state-owned entity,” Schultz replied, saying that the bus was paid for with taxpayer dollars and the First Amendment wouldn’t apply.

“Whoever made the decision to move forward with this bus absolutely knew it would be controversial. To quote the Speaker, ‘We live in Utah, we shouldn’t have to deal with this stuff,'” he continued, making an apparent reference to Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville.

Schultz concluded saying a group of Republicans wanted UTA to issue a formal apology for the bus.

“I just want the problem solved ASAP so we don’t have to go down this road,” he said.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky said on Friday the bus would be replaced with one of 20 new Gillig electric buses during the Pride Parade, which he said would be a good opportunity to highlight the new clean-air vehicles.

Arky released another statement Tuesday, saying UTA “reaffirms its unwavering dedication” to its mission and that it understands the “importance of actively engaging with our diverse community.”

“We want to make it clear that it was never our intention to offend or disappoint any member of the communities we serve, including our valued employees,” the statement said. “UTA remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting all the diverse communities across our service areas.”

Several other lawmakers texted their concerns to Holbrook and UTA Board Chairman Carlton Christensen last week.

“This is not an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars, and really doesn’t help us feel like tax dollars are being maximized,” Pierucci texted Christensen on Thursday.

“I was disappointed to see UTA putting wraps around their equipment supporting a controversial social position that is very (divisive),” Christofferson said in a text the same day to Holbrook and board member Jeff Acerson. “Why spend the funds and political capital on this effort? What other social issues have you not supported, but now are supporting this? I am shaking my head at this decision.”

Jack said he was “very disappointed to see the rainbow wraps on the UTA vehicles,” in a text chain with Schultz, Christofferson and UTA Government Relations Director Shule Bishop on Thursday. “I think public funds should never be used to promote private agendas, especially those that contradict our state ideals.”

It’s unclear whether the bus with pride livery is still in regular circulation or if the rainbow livery will be removed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Equality & Diversity

Participants walk during the 2023 Utah Pride Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on June 4, 2023....

Shelby Lofton

Thousands of Utahns gather for 33rd Pride Festival

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday morning in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

3 days ago

Naomi Peña Villasano poses with a sash of the Mexican and American flags. (Daisy Jasmin Estrada Bo...

Rebekah Riess

Judge rules Colorado student cannot wear a sash with Mexican and American flags

A federal judge has ruled for a Colorado school district after a student sued to wear a sash reflecting the Mexican and American flags at graduation Saturday.

11 days ago

Pride month merchandise is displayed at the front of a Target store in Hackensack, N.J., on May 24....

Danielle Wiener-Bronner

LGBTQ+ creator ‘relieved’ after Target pulls items off shelves after online backlash

When a Target distributor reached out to Erik Carnell last year about possibly placing his brand, Abprallen, in Target stores, he was thrilled. The feeling didn’t last.

11 days ago

FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021, in Hi...

Associated Press

Target suffers backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride month clothing

Target is removing some items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide after backlash.

14 days ago

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana state Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legisl...

Amy Beth Hanson

Montana governor signs law to define ‘sex’ as only male or female

Montana's governor has signed a bill to define the word “sex” in state law as only male or female.

16 days ago

FILE (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)...

Charlie de Mar

Chicago LGBTQ bars drop Anheuser-Busch products after distancing themselves from trans influencer

Anheuser-Busch InBev executives tried to distance themselves from the marketing campaign, and members of the LGBTQ+ community said they, too, are upset with the company.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

4 GOP legislators complained about Pride-themed UTA bus before it was pulled from parade