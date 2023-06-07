Red Fleet State Park closes for renovations, plans to reopen in 2024

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Red Fleet State Park will close for the year to renovate and improve the park, officials say.

According to the Utah Division of State Parks, the park will not allow camping or overnight lodging starting June 1. However, the hiking trail leading to the Dinosaur Trackway and the north day-use area near Donkey Flats will remain open during the renovation.

“We’re excited to see this project moving forward after the postponement last year,” Red Fleet State Park manager Amanda White said in a prepared statement. “This renovation will impact Red Fleet for this season, but the work being done will help the park for many years to come.”

Park officials said the renovation includes the day-use areas, a complete redesign of the campground, improved beach access, and additional parking.

White said visitors can use other nearby parks and recreational areas instead of Red Fleet State Park.

“Nearby Steinaker State Park is another awesome option for those looking for some reservoir fun, and the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum is another must-see for visitors to the area,” White said. “Not to mention all of the other hiking, biking, and OHV trails all over the area.”

Park officials said the renovation was scheduled for June 2022 but was pushed to 2023 due to supply chain issues and increased costs.

For updates on the status of Red Fleet State Park, you can visit the park’s website or follow its Facebook page.