LOCAL NEWS
Casey Scott surprises gym members with free gas cards
Jun 7, 2023, 12:20 PM
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for Casey Scott to give away some free gas cards! Today, he was outside EOS Fitness in Bountiful.
At Elite Performance Gym in Sandy, 18-year-old Junior listened intently to every direction given by owner Jeremy Horn.
15 hours ago
Janice Gardner vividly remembers what it was like to venture out into the Great Salt Lake's vast wetlands as she and multiple groups of volunteers began counting shorebirds as part of the first extensive shorebird count in the area since 1995.
15 hours ago
A Utah couple expressed gratitude and relief Monday after uncovering an engagement ring in the burned-out remains of their stolen trailer.
15 hours ago
Crews have closed 300 East between 800 and 900 South due to a water main break.
15 hours ago
A 39-year-old woman from Vineyard, Utah, was killed in a rollover crash in Idaho on Tuesday.
15 hours ago
Witnesses of the fatal officer-involved shooting recall police in their backyard when gunfire erupted on Tuesday afternoon.
2 days ago
