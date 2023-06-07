Report: Real Salt Lake To Sign Colombian Forward Chicho Arango

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake is finalizing a deal to sign Colombian forward Chicho Arango, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Athletic reports that the deal has been “agreed on” and now Arango will travel to Salt Lake City with his agents for finalization.

BREAKING: Real Salt Lake are finalizing the club-record signing of Colombian forward Chicho Arango from CF Pachuca, sources tell @TheAthletic. Arango starred for LAFC from 2021-22 and joined Pachuca in a $6m deal this winter.https://t.co/FHqMbEyk1m — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 7, 2023

Before joining Pachuca of Liga MX, Arango was with LAFC from 2021-22.

If the deal is finalized, he could be ready to debut as soon as July 8. Real Salt Lake plays Orlando City at America First Field that day.

Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango Stats

While playing in Liga MX, Arango had five goals and two assists.

He made his mark in MLS while with LAFC posting 35 goals and six assists.

Next Up On Real Salt Lake’s Schedule

RSL takes on LA Galaxy tonight in the U.S. Open Cup and will travel to New York for a match on Saturday.

