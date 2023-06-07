KSL Flood Watch
Report: Real Salt Lake To Sign Colombian Forward Chicho Arango

Jun 7, 2023, 12:04 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake is finalizing a deal to sign Colombian forward Chicho Arango, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Athletic reports that the deal has been “agreed on” and now Arango will travel to Salt Lake City with his agents for finalization.

Before joining Pachuca of Liga MX, Arango was with LAFC from 2021-22.

If the deal is finalized, he could be ready to debut as soon as July 8. Real Salt Lake plays Orlando City at America First Field that day.

Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango Stats

While playing in Liga MX, Arango had five goals and two assists.

He made his mark in MLS while with LAFC posting 35 goals and six assists.

Next Up On Real Salt Lake’s Schedule

RSL takes on LA Galaxy tonight in the U.S. Open Cup and will travel to New York for a match on Saturday.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

The U.S. Open Cup Games broadcast on B/R Football YouTube and the B/R App.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

You can listen to Real Salt Lake matches for free on KSLSports.com and on the KSL Sports app.

