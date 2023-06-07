KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

The Iron Sheik, charismatic former pro wrestling villain and Twitter personality, dies at 81

Jun 7, 2023, 1:05 PM | Updated: 3:00 pm

FILE - The Iron Sheik arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 15, 2009. The Iron Sheik, b...

FILE - The Iron Sheik arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 15, 2009. The Iron Sheik, born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at age 81. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The Iron Sheik, a former pro wrestler who relished playing a burly, bombastic villain in 1980s battles with some of the sport’s biggest stars and later became a popular Twitter personality, died Wednesday, the WWE said. He was 81.

The wrestling organization posted an article confirming his death, and a statement about his passing also was posted on his Twitter page giving details of his life. Neither statement mentioned a cause of death nor where he died, but the Twitter post said he “departed this world peacefully.”

The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, grew up in a small village in Iran where he embraced wrestling in his youth.

During his pro wrestling career, he donned curled boots and used the “Camel Clutch” as his finishing move during individual and tag team clashes in which he played the role of an anti-American heel for the WWF, which later became the WWE.

The mustachioed, barrel-chested brawler often riled up crowds with his anti-American persona and rhetoric, often alongside tag team partner Nikolai Volkoff, who played the part of a Soviet villain. They won the WWF World Tag Team Championship in 1985 at the first WrestleMania, according to the biography posted on the WWE’s internet page.

He was a successful individual wrestler as well, winning the WWF championship in 1983 by defeating Bob Backlund, before losing it later to Hulk Hogan. He also built a long-running rivalry with Sgt. Slaughter, who played the role of an American hero.

He later teamed with Sgt. Slaughter as Colonal Mustafa. The Iron Sheik’s last appearance in the ring was at WrestleMania 17, the Connecticut-based WWE said.

The Iron Sheik had an early foundation in competitive Greco-Roman wrestling, competing in the Amateur Athletic Union and becoming a gold medalist in 1971, WWE said.

In a documentary about his life called “The Sheik,” he said he became attracted to wrestling as a teen and as a grappler in the Iranian Army.

“I was married to the wrestling mat because I was so much … in love with the sport,” he said in the film.

In the documentary, he said he once served as a bodyguard for the Shah. As a pro wrestler, he acknowledged taking advantage of anti-Iranian sentiment following the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.

“It was the right time to … establish my character, my gimmick,” he said.

The Iron Sheik’s influence extended to the sport’s biggest stars. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who used the term “jabroni” to insult his ring opponents, has credited The Iron Sheik with making it famous in wrestling circles. The TV show “Young Rock” also has featured The Iron Sheik as a recurring character,

The Iron Sheik used his humor and wisdom to build a large Twitter following. He also made appearances on “The Howard Stern Show,” “The Eric Andre Show,” and others, the WWE biography said.

The Twitter statement said The Iron Sheik “transcended the realm of sports entertainment” and called him “a man of immense passion and dedication.”

“With his larger-than-life persona, incredible charisma, and unparalleled in-ring skills, he captivated audiences around the globe,” the statement said. “He was a trailblazer, breaking barriers and paving the way for a diverse range of wrestlers who followed in his footsteps.”

In a tweet, professional wrestler Triple H called The Iron Sheik a legend.

“An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business,” he said.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Tom Holland attends the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man Far From Home" at TCL Chinese Theatr...

Alli Rosenbloom

Tom Holland says he’s on a break from acting, prioritizing his mental health

Tom Holland learned about the value of prioritizing his mental health after producing and starring in his upcoming AppleTV+ miniseries “The Crowded Room.”

21 hours ago

Majority of events canceled at Farmington park due to flooding...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Majority of events canceled at Farmington park due to flooding

A popular Farmington park has had to ask events booked at the park to cancel or reschedule because of flooding.

21 hours ago

FILE - Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11, 2022, in New Yor...

David Bauder

CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure

Chris Licht was ousted as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.

21 hours ago

Ariel and Prince Eric in a scene from 'The Little Mermaid.' (Disney)...

Michelle Toh, Candice Zhu and Gawon Bae

‘The Little Mermaid’ tanks in China and South Korea amid racist backlash

“The Little Mermaid” has bombed with moviegoers in China and South Korea amid racist critiques in some quarters over the casting of Black actress Halle Bailey as main character Ariel.

2 days ago

This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures showsRyan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene f...

Lianne Kolirin

‘Barbie’ movie’s pink paint splurge led to global shortage, production designer says

Creating the perfect backdrop for the upcoming “Barbie” movie required so much pink paint that it led to a global shortage, according to its production designer.

2 days ago

Women hold Israeli flags as they take part in a demonstration against a concert later the day of fo...

Associated Press

US weighs in on Roger Waters antisemitism debate, says artist has long history of denigrating Jews

The Biden administration is weighing in on the controversy over Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, saying his recent performances in Germany were antisemitic, an assessment shared by many in Israel and the pro-Israel community.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

The Iron Sheik, charismatic former pro wrestling villain and Twitter personality, dies at 81