KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: Junior needs a family to guide him after high school

Jun 7, 2023, 2:21 PM | Updated: 7:45 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SANDY CITY, Utah – At Elite Performance Gym in Sandy, 18-year-old Junior listened intently to every direction given by owner Jeremy Horn.

First, he jogged around the gym to warm up, then he practiced the jump rope.

Eventually, the two put on practice gloves and pads and Junior went to work learning how to box.

“I’m pretty excited,” Junior said.

Boxing is a sport that takes time, dedication, and resilience. It’s a sport Junior has wanted to learn since watching a former foster sibling work hard at it.

“I sparred, I trained with my last foster brother, and he became a boxer,” he said.

Junior has lived in and out of foster homes over the past decade.

“My first time I was 10, and I was in there until I was 13, then I came out and went back to my mom and then went back into foster care,” he said.

Junior described his teen years as “down” years but said his current foster family has pushed him to become the best version of himself. He recently turned 18 and became the first person in his immediate family to graduate high school.

“It feels like an honor to me, because my whole family on my mom and my dad’s side has been through a lot of things, and I have been through a lot of things too, and it just shows that if you have been through a lot, you can still overcome things,” he said.

With high school behind him, Junior is now looking toward the future. He’s interested in a career in the trucking industry.

“I’m looking into two things, diesel mechanic and truck driving,” he said.

While he has an idea of what he wants to do next in life, making big life changes is a little intimidating. Junior said he’s looking for a loving parent or family that will guide him.

“I’m looking for a best friend, people I can talk to, loyal, it’s just something I need. Everyone needs a loving family,” he said.

Karen Burnette, Junior’s Youth Connections Advocate at Rise the Future described Junior as outgoing, funny, loyal, and kind.

“Have that loyalty with me, and the rule I’ve always had is, if you do your part I’ll do my part,” Junior said.

And when asked what immediately stands out about Junior?

“His smile!” Burnette said. “Junior is a happy teenager. He loves all things sports related.”

Junior would like to connect with a family soon and share more of his passions.

“I love sushi, I love seafood, I love meat,” he said. “As for music, I like country, reggae, rap, some classic, and some R&B.”

Junior hopes by opening up about his life, a family will open up theirs to him.

“I’m just hoping for that type of family to help me out and take me in,” he said.

To learn more about Junior, please visit his Raise the Future profile or contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

KSL 5 TV Live

Wednesday's Child

4-year-old Chad, who likes to go by "CJ." (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: CJ loves video games, being active, and dreams of being a police officer

On this week's Wednesday Child, CJ likes to play video games, ride his bike and skateboard, and inspires to become a police officer.

15 days ago

Jaxxon playing in the park with his case worker, Isabelle Adams. (KSLTV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday Child: 4-year-old Jaxxon needs family support for health issues

On this week's Wednesday Child, Jaxxon is a high energy, loveable little boy that needs a family to help with his medical issues.

29 days ago

14-year-old Chea as she paints at the Easely Art Studio in West Jordan, Utah. (KSLTV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Chea loves to paint, draw to create masterpieces

On this week's Wednesday Child, Chea is a kind, outgoing, and a patient foster child who is looking for a family that will commit to helping her build her future.

2 months ago

(KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Kenzie, 15, loves reading fiction; hopes to find her forever family

Kenzie has lived in foster care since she was 3 years old. At the age of 10, she was adopted, but that didn’t work out and she returned to state custody. Now at 15, she's hoping to find her family.

2 months ago

(KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Manuel, 10, loves climbing; hopes to be adopted by an active, loving family

Manuel, 10, enjoys being active and playing sports. He's been living in foster care for more than five years and says he wants to remember what it feels like to have a loving and supportive family.

3 months ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Autum, 13, dreams of living on a ranch with loving parents

Autum, 13, has been in foster care for almost a year. She loves ice skating and animals and dreams of living in the country on a ranch. She also hopes to be adopted by loving parents one day.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Wednesday’s Child: Junior needs a family to guide him after high school