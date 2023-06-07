KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Lionel Messi Says He’s Joining MLS With Inter Miami

Jun 7, 2023, 1:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer.

After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision Wednesday to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field.

That likely will soon change. One of Inter Miami’s owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photo of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey shortly before the Argentinian great revealed his decision in interviews with Spanish news outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

It was widely believed that Messi eventually would choose to play for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, following fellow great and his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo to a nation where some clubs now are funded by the state’s sovereign wealth fund. Going back to Barcelona, a storied franchise that he spent most of his career with, was another possibility.

But in the end, he made the call that surprised many. Messi is joining MLS. He said in the interviews Wednesday that some final details still need to be worked out, but that he has made the call to “continue my path” in Miami.

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way,” Messi said.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner — they give that trophy annually to the best player in the world — makes his move after two years with Paris Saint-Germain. At 35, Messi has nothing left to prove in the game and filled the only significant unchecked box on his resume back in December by leading Argentina to the World Cup title.

Messi has more than 800 goals in his career, making him one of the greatest scorers in the sport’s history. In more than 17 years of representing Argentina on the international stage, he has scored 102 goals against 38 different national team opponents. He scored twice in last year’s World Cup final against France, a match that officially ended 3-3 with Argentina prevailing in penalty kicks.

He has been to the absolute mountaintop of the game.

And now he comes to MLS, and a team that is struggling — last place in the Eastern Conference, just a few days removed from the firing of coach Phil Neville (who was hand-picked by Beckham two years ago).

Messi’s decision to play in the U.S. might be the biggest boost ever for American soccer on the pro stage. Some of the game’s biggest names — Pele, Thierry Henry, Beckham himself — have come to the U.S. toward the end of their careers, but landing a player still no worse than near the pinnacle of his game and just a few months removed from hoisting a World Cup is simply huge.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stars Introduce Steve Wojciechowski As Head Coach

The Salt Lake City Stars officially introduced Steve Wojciechowski as the team's new head coach on Wednesday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Real Salt Lake To Sign Colombian Forward Chicho Arango

Real Salt Lake are finalizing a deal to sign Colombian forward Chicho Arango, according to a report from The Athletic. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Puka Nacua Receives Praise From Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Coach Sean McVay

Faces of the Rams franchise issue praise to former BYU star Puka Nacua.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

With The Stanley Cup Final In Hot Florida And Vegas, Extra Care Is Taken To Keep The Ice In Shape

Throwing on a tank top and shorts to keep cool during the sizzling summer months tends to make a lot of sense in Las Vegas and South Florida.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alissa Pili Gets Nostalgic Reviewing Last Minute Of Utah’s Game Against UCLA

Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili gets nostalgic taking fans through last minute of the Utes' game against No. 9 UCLA.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Makes Top Four Cut For Prep Recruit In Canada

BYU Basketball is looking to fill its final roster spot with a recruit currently playing in Canada.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Lionel Messi Says He’s Joining MLS With Inter Miami