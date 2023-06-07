KSL Flood Watch
Stars Introduce Steve Wojciechowski As Head Coach

Jun 7, 2023, 2:51 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars officially introduced Steve Wojciechowski as the team’s new head coach on Wednesday.

Last week, ESPN reported that Wojciechowski was expected to take over for Scott Morrison who led the Stars last season before joining Will Hardy’s staff with the Utah Jazz.

Wojciechowski discussed the opportunity on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone after Wednesday’s introductory press conference.

“The G League is one of the best basketball leagues in the world when you think about the talent and the quality of the game,” Wojciechowski said. “But the mission of the G League is different than the other best leagues in the world, including NCAA Basketball because those leagues generally, it’s a bottom line business.”

What Is Steve Wojciechowski’s Background?

Wojciechowski spent seven years as the head coach of the Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team from 2014 to 2021 before moving his family to Park City, Utah where he’s stayed busy coaching middle school basketball.

“In the G League, it is truly a developmental league and so the fact that you’re mission is helping people reach their potential, get better, grow, and develop as the number one priority for both the Stars and the Jazz, you don’t get that combination anywhere else,” Wojciechowski said about his opportunity within the Jazz organization.

From 1994 to 1998, Wojciechowski was a star point guard at Duke where he was named a McDonald’s All-American, Second-team All-ACC, Third-team All-ACC, and the NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

After graduating, the Blue Devil great returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach under Basketball Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. Wojciechowski spent the next 14 years as an assistant coach for the Blue Devils. He coached many future NBA players including Shane Battier, Carlos Boozer, and Jabari Parker.

“Most coaches got into basketball because they had a real passion for helping people and impacting people,” Wojciechowski said, “and in the G League that’s priority number one.”

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

