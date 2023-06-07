KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Driver booked for manslaughter in crash that killed two in Utah County

Jun 7, 2023, 3:51 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm

demolished car carrying two people who were killed...

Two people are dead after a collision on a Utah County roadway.(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The man who was involved in a crash that killed two people in Utah County has now been booked on felony manslaughter charges.

Police named Peterson Drew Matheson, 30, of Eagle Mountain, as the person who was driving a Ford 150 that hit a Porsche head on Sunday, killing its occupants, Rodney Michal Salm, 48, from Salt Lake City and Michaela Himmleberger, 47, of Holiday.

“Matheson turned himself in & was booked on two 2nd degree felony counts of manslaughter & class B reckless driving,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

How police say the fatal crash happened

In an affidavit of probable cause, investigators explain what witnesses and cameras reported to police. The document states Matheson, in the truck, was trying to pass the Nissan Maxima on the right shoulder of state Route 73.

An eastbound driver of the car in front of the Ford and Nissan told police he and his wife were concerned about how close the two vehicles were to his own, estimating speeds of approximately 65 to 70 mph.

Documents state Matheson’s truck moved left from the right shoulder, hitting the Maxima. The driver of that car slowed down after the collision and the Ford spun to the left, in front of the Maxima, and into the oncoming lane, colliding with the Porsche.

Road looking east

Utah state Route 73 with a merge lane from Eagle Mountain Boulevard, looking east. (Google Earth Pro)

Deputies found paint transfer and a large amount of black tire marks on the passenger side of the Maxima and driver side of the Ford, consistent with the Maxima driver’s statement,” the affidavit states.

The document says a westbound motorist with a dash cam, that was ahead of the Porsche, recorded Matheson’s truck passing the Maxima on the shoulder. That person supplied the video to deputies.

How things may have started

The driver of the Nissan, who has not been named, told investigators the confrontation started when he passed the truck on Eagle Mountain Boulevard while both vehicles were heading north.

“The section of the roadway has two northbound lanes to allow vehicles to legally pass,” the probable cause statement reads. “The Maxima driver stated both continued north on Eagle Mountain Boulevard until the vehicles
arrived at the intersection of SR-73.”

Both vehicles turned east with the Maxima in front of the Ford. A witness told investigators that after making the turn to Route 73, the Maxima turned into the merge lane and the Ford turned into the regular travel lane, attempting to pass the Maxima.

“The witness stated the Maxima sped up not allowing the Ford to pass as it appeared he intended,” the affidavit states. With a short merge lane, that then becomes a single lane in each direction, the Maxima merged into the travel lane. The Ford then went to the shoulder in what appeared to be an attempt to pass on the right.

“The Maxima driver confirmed the Ford was on the right shoulder of the roadway, attempting to pass him after the Ford had tailgated the Maxima,” the document reads.

“It does appear the driver of the pickup was the primary aggressor in this case. The driver of the car, the Nissan, though, was involved,” Cannon said on Sunday.

PC documents say Matheson “operated his vehicle in a willful disregard for the safety of others.” It also states:

Matheson’s maneuver to pass the Nissan Maxima on the shoulder and then collide with Nissan Maxima created a substantial and unjustifiable risk that a vehicle collision would occur as were the speeds he was traveling outside of the travel lane and beyond the fog line.

Matheson turned himself in at the Utah County Jail in Spanish Fork Wednesday. Deputies had spoken with his family to state they planned to take him into custody.

Matheson was taken to a hospital after the crash Sunday and when deputies attempted to interview him there, a person  identified himself as Matheson’s attorney and said he declined to speak with detectives.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Majority of events canceled at Farmington park due to flooding...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Majority of events canceled at Farmington park due to flooding

A popular Farmington park has had to ask events booked at the park to cancel or reschedule because of flooding.

21 hours ago

Construction is underway to repair a section of the Nebo Loop after it washed away last month thank...

Mike Anderson

Construction underway to repair washed out Nebo Loop

Construction is underway to repair a section of the Nebo Loop after it washed away last month thanks to a waterfall that formed down the mountainside.

21 hours ago

9 Line Trail construction...

Katija Stjepovic

9 Line Trail reconstruction will make traffic, biking, walking safer

Right now, Salt Lake City is reconstructing the heavily trafficked area of 900 South: 900 West to Lincoln Street (945 East).

21 hours ago

Prove River blast...

Carter Williams, KSL.com & Ladd Eagan, KSL TV.com

Explosive blow out ice bridge over Provo River

Traffic in Provo Canyon came to a temporary standstill Wednesday afternoon as a bomb squad used explosives to destroy an ice bridge that formed over the Provo River as a result of a massive avalanche by the popular Bridal Veil Falls over the winter.

21 hours ago

One of the bullets that entered Ogden resident, Maria Reece, apartment when gunfire erupted. (KSL T...

Dan Rascon

‘Not an experience I want to be in again;’ Police shootout sends bullets into Ogden apartments

Many Ogden residents feared for their safety as gunfire erupted in an apartment complex, hitting their homes on Tuesday afternoon.

21 hours ago

RB's One Stop store damage...

Shelby Lofton

Centerville business cleaning up after truck smashes into building

Centerville police are looking for the driver of a truck who crashed into the front of a gas station store and then took off.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Driver booked for manslaughter in crash that killed two in Utah County