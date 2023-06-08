9 Line Trail reconstruction will make traffic, biking, walking safer

SALT LAKE CITY — Right now, Salt Lake City is reconstructing the heavily trafficked area of 900 South: 900 West to Lincoln Street (945 East).

Even though it may seem like the construction is never-ending Transportation Division Director, John Larsen said crews have made great headway.

“It’s kind of a, ‘if you build it, they will come’ sort of thing. We’re already seeing even when the project isn’t even done, we’re seeing a big increase of people walking and biking in this area,” Larson said.

The 9 Line Trail corridor is a safe place for bicyclists, commuters, pedestrians, and anyone who wants to visit local businesses in the area. Right now, construction is wrapping up on 900 South by Liberty Park and ramping up on 900 at 900.

“The big vision is to have a high comfort trail that people have all ages and abilities would feel comfortable using that goes across the city,” Larson said. “As we keep growing, traffic becomes a problem. Parking is a real challenge. And you can park, I think, you know, ten or more bikes in the same space as one car and say you can bring a lot more people to an area to help support businesses.”

When the 9 Line Trail is officially complete later this year, it will connect from the Hogel Zoo all the way to Redwood Road.

You can follow the project’s progress here.