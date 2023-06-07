Rep. Chris Stewart set to resign from Congress in September

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Rep. Christ Stewart officially submitted his resignation letter from Congress on Wednesday.

According to the letter obtained by KSL NewsRadio, Stewart will resign from the U.S. House of Representatives on Sept. 15.

“It’s been one of the greats honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” wrote Stewart to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. “My family and I have been very blessed by this experience. I thank you for your leadership as Governor and dedication to our great state.”

#BREAKING @RepChrisStewart will vacate his seat on September 15, 2023. This comes as the special election date is in limbo, but getting clearer. Governor Spencer Cox now has 7 days to release the schedule. @kslnewsradio #utpol pic.twitter.com/pzwH1yTlb3 — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) June 7, 2023

On May 31, Stewart announced his departure from Congress due to his wife’s health concerns. Stewart has represented Utah’s second congressional district since 2013 as a Republican.

On Wednesday, Cox’s office announced that a special session will be held on June 14 to determine the timeline and funding for the special election.

“This timeline will ensure a smooth and efficient transition with minimal disruption to our electoral process. We understand these are unusual circumstances and appreciate the efforts of our municipalities and county clerks in accommodating this election schedule,” said Gov. Cox. “Rep. Stewart has represented our state with integrity and dedication, and we’re grateful for the honorable way he’s executed his duties and represented the people of our great state.”

We’ve received Rep. Chris Stewart’s resignation from Utah’s Second Congressional District, effective Sept. 15. To fill his vacancy, we’re issuing two Proclamations to set a new election schedule. Rep. Stewart has admirably represented the interests of Utahns and we thank him for… pic.twitter.com/cSUeexbqhj — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) June 8, 2023