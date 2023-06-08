KSL Flood Watch
GUN VIOLENCE

‘Not an experience I want to be in again;’ Police shootout sends bullets into Ogden apartments

Jun 7, 2023, 6:06 PM | Updated: 6:25 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah — Terrifying moments for some Ogden residents who were caught in the crossfire of a police shootout.

Bullet holes can be found throughout the Washington Park Apartment complex where the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon. Bullets went through walls, cars, tires, and even bedroom windows.

“It was terrifying,” said Erica Farr, just one of several residents KSL TV spoke to about what they experienced. “There’s this gunshot right here. And that’s under my bedroom window. The cop was all, ‘Get down, get down!’

“That’s more scary than anything. I didn’t know it went through somebody’s home,” added resident Sarah Miller, walking around and finding bullet holes in the building next to her.

Bystanders recall tense moments of fatal Ogden officer-involved shooting

One of those apartments belonged to Maria Reece, who speaks only Spanish. She said the bullet came right through the window into her granddaughter’s bedroom. Fortunately, no one was in the room at the time.

Reece told KSL TV she stayed in her room across the hallway as officers killed the alleged gunman right outside her apartment.

“We got scared because the body was right there,” said her granddaughter, who interpreted for her.

Brothers Sean and Jordan Bramlett watched the shooting unfold from their living room window. They said they saw cops chasing a man carrying a handgun, and then they saw officers shoot and kill him.

“We heard them say put your hands up freeze something like that, then we heard gunshots,” recalled Jordan Bramlett.

Brothers Sean and Jordan Bramlett. (KSL TV) Sarah Miller showing the bullet holes on her car tire. (KSL TV) Erica Farr, showing the bullet hole she found next to her building. (KSL TV)

Police are not releasing any more information to KSL TV about the shooting, only saying that they came to the apartment complex responding to a protective order violation.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon after the shooting, officers called it a “highly chaotic and rapidly evolving” scene that led to multiple rounds being fired.

Residents said it’s a day they will never forget.

“Right now, we are scared to come outside,” said Esmeralda Lopez, who woke up to find her car tire flat from a bullet hole. “I’m scared.”

“Not an experience I want to be in again,” added Farr.

