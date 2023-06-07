KSL Flood Watch
Damir Kreilach Opens Scoring Against LA Galaxy In U.S. Open Cup

Jun 7, 2023, 8:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In the 19th minute, Real Salt Lake captain Damir Kreilach found the back of the net to give RSL a 1-0 lead.

The score was Kreilach’s third in U.S. Open Cup play this season.

After an MLS season loss to the Galaxy just a week ago, Kreilach’s early goal gave RSL a confidence boost.

They were unable to score in the first half against LA in the matchup. Getting on the board early took some weight off the shoulders of the club.

Real Salt Lake Aims To Get Revenge Against LA Galaxy In U.S. Open Cup

In the MLS season matchup between these teams just a week ago, the Galaxy pulled out a heartbreaking win in front of the RSL fans.

Just before the conclusion of the first half, Damir Kreilach was called for a handball that gave LA a penalty kick and a 1-0 lead at the break.

 

Real Salt Lake came out of the locker room with a vengeance. The club tied the game in the 50th, played excellent defense over the next twenty minutes, and scored again to take a 2-1 lead.

LA responded by scoring two goals in three minutes to regain the lead and all of the momentum.

RSL couldn’t find the back of the net down the stretch as the Galaxy stole one in Utah.

An Inside View

Real Salt Lake captain Damir Kreilach said that the loss to LA was unfortunate. However, he remains confident in the clubs ability to win on any night.

“To lose against the LA Galaxy, it was unfortunate,” Kreilach said. “Overall, I think we played very well. Created so many chances. Unfortunately, we didn’t put the game down as a tie with a third goal.”

RSL is now 2-2-4 at home in the 2023 MLS season. After the loss to LA, Mastroeni said that the pressure to win always falls on the home team.

“Every time you don’t win at home, the pressure builds,” Mastroeni said. “The guys want it so bad. When you want it that bad, sometimes your brain gets hijacked by your emotions. It’s finding that balance between being emotionally present whilst still being really clear as to what the game state looks like.”

Real Salt Lake enters coming off of a 2-1 win over Austin FC on the road on Wednesday. Rubio Rubín scored both goals for RSL.

Kreilach reinforced Mastroeni’s comments about winning at home. He said that the RSL fans deserve to see wins at America First Field.

“We have shown plenty of times, last season and this season, that we have so much depth in our roster,” Kreilach said. “It’s all up to us to win some home games. It’s what the fans deserve and it’s what this club deserves.”

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

The U.S. Open Cup Games broadcast on B/R Football YouTube and the B/R App.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

