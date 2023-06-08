KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

How short code text messages can be safer than texts from regular phone numbers

Jun 7, 2023, 10:23 PM | Updated: 11:09 pm

 When you get a text message from a company, it can be hard to know if it's legitimate. (KSL TV)...

 When you get a text message from a company, it can be hard to know if it's legitimate. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

On weekdays, from 9 a.m. till noon, KSL NewsRadio hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie Dujanovic weigh in on hot topics. Often, they are inviting listeners to weigh in, too. The most common to engage with Dave & Dujanovic is by texting them at 57500.

It’s hard not to notice, but their number is only five digits, not the ten digits of a regular phone number.

KSL NewsRadio is using what’s called an SMS short code. Short codes are five or six-digit numbers that can be used to send and receive texts.

And it is not just the length that separates short codes from those 10-digit numbers, explained telecommunications expert Chris Drake, chief technology officer of iconectiv.

“Fundamentally, they’re a trustworthy message,” Drake said. “You might not have wanted it (the text), but it’s a trustworthy message.”

Drake said SMS short codes are set up in several ways that prevent fraud, but one of the biggest is they are not in a typical scammer’s budget.

“It’s quite a bit more expensive for a sender like a bank or somebody or a brand,” he explained. “But it’s secure. It only works if a customer opts in. They should never receive an unsolicited text message from something they didn’t ask for.”

SMS short codes also cannot be easily spoofed – where a con man disguises his number so that it shows up on your caller ID looking like it really is the IRS, a utility, or some other organization calling.

Drake said the technology is not new, per se, but it is growing in popularity to combat the surge of scammers impersonating legitimate companies.

“Be on double guard for text messages from ten digits,” he warned. “It’s less likely there’s a problem if it’s a short code.”

You have to opt-in for short codes. For example, you can text News to 57500, and boom, you’re signed up for KSL NewsRadio news alerts. But also, by law, companies that use short codes must also have an option for users to opt out of receiving messages, many by simply texting STOP to the short code number.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

Medical bills...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Saving time-fighting insurance denials with AI

Those who have had to fight a medical bill or to get a preauthorization from their insurance know it can take months, even years, to get approval.

23 hours ago

Identity theft is a multi-billion dollar crime every year in the United States - it's never been mo...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Utah man share ID Theft warning signs he says he missed

Identity theft is a multi-billion dollar crime every year in the United States - it's never been more rampant.

3 days ago

FILE: Jay Schmidt shows the texts between himself and a scammer....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Fraudster impersonates Gov. Cox, asks for gift cards

A fraudster impersonated Gov. Cox, trying to swindle others into buying gift cards.

7 days ago

Medical bill...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Lehi man says medical clinic refuses to work with his faith-based medical cost sharing plan

Miles is the newest member of the Littledike family. His father, Ryan, says Miles’ arrival in December went almost flawlessly.

9 days ago

Wendie Muhic is the frustrated owner of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, that dies a lot....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

West Jordan car owner says odometer fraud has left her stuck paying thousands on a lemon she can’t drive

Wendie Muhic is the frustrated owner of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe that dies a lot. Now she is left paying for it.

14 days ago

Woman texting...

Matt Gephardt

How crooks use texts to get your money, identity, or both.

If you used a mobile phone for any length of time, it’s likely you have gotten text messages that seem like an honest mistake that innocuous-looking text might have come from a scammer.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

How short code text messages can be safer than texts from regular phone numbers