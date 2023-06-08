KSL Flood Watch
Brigham City gives Ogden police officer a hero’s welcome home

Jun 7, 2023, 10:58 PM

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Flags line the streets of Brigham City as the Ogden Police Officer injured in Tuesday’s shootout is escorted home. It’s an emotional day for the officer as he sees his family, friends, and other officers in their show of support. Police have requested the officer’s name not be released. But, as he got out of the car, his arm in a sling, it was obvious he was emotional.

“We heard this morning from family members and your heart drops,” says friend and neighbor Shawnee Jaramillo.

She says he is a great person and others in the town wanted him to see just how much they appreciate his service.

“I hope that he knows that he’s got the community support,” she says. “He’s never alone, we’re a call away, we’re a step away.”

The officer has been in the news before. In August 2021, he was part of a group of officers that surprised an 8-year-old girl with a birthday party when they found out during a domestic violence call it was her birthday.

Tuesday’s call was much different.

Bullet holes in windows, walls, and tires are reminders of what happened one day ago at the Washington Park complex.

But today isn’t about the crime scene, it’s about a small community, relived to know their hometown hero is home safe.

“He’s a strong person, he’s resilient, he’s brave,” Jaramillo said. “It was exciting to know that he was going to be ok.”

