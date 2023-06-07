Real Salt Lake Fends Off Late Galaxy Comeback To Advance In U.S. Open Cup

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will advance to the U.S. Open Cup semifinals after defeating the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.

Damir Kreilach recorded his second brace of RSL’s 2023 U.S. Open Cup run in the 3-2 win.

Real Salt Lake Takes Galaxy Out Of U.S. Open Cup Contention

First Half

Real Salt Lake opened up the game with a corner-kick attempt in the 2nd minute. It was conceded by Galaxy defender Jalen Neal.

The Galaxy got past the RSL defense and took a shot from the left side of the box but it was blocked.

In the 19th minute, Damir Kreilach scored the first goal of the game to give RSL a 1-0 lead. Kreilach’s shot from close range came off of an assist by Rubio Rubín.

Andrés Gómez’s aggressiveness set the tone for Real Salt Lake from the kickoff. He took a shot in the 23rd but it was saved by LA goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann.

Real Salt Lake led in most statistical categories in the first half. They took 6 shots (4 on goal) and led the time of possession with 60%.

Justen Glad was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 32nd minute.

In the 45th minute, Gómez nearly tapped in a cross from Rubín but it missed to the left.

Five minutes of stoppage time was added but neither team made much headway until just before the break.

Galaxy defender Julian Aude committed a foul in the penalty area which gave Kreilach a penalty kick attempt. Kreilach made the most of it to give RSL a 2-0 lead at the break.

Second Half

Gómez took a shot in the 49th but it was saved by Klinsmann.

Just minutes after the break, Jefferson Savarino built on RSL’s momentum and lead with a shot from the center of the box.

Savarino’s goal was assisted by Rubín, his second of the night.

Damir Kreilach was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 56th minute.

Marcelo Silva had his header attempt saved after a quality cross from Pablo Ruiz.

Emeka Eneli was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 61st minute.

RSL made three substitutions in the 66th minute. Anderson Julio, Maikel Chang, and Braian Ojeda all made their way onto the pitch.

The Galaxy took two shots in the 70th and 71st minutes but neither found the target.

LA picked up the energy on both sides of the ball and it led to them closing the gap. They scored twice in two minutes to make it a one-score game.

The first was a penalty kick by Gastón Brugman. The second was a shot by Douglas Costa from outside the box.

Kreilach nearly scored again in the 88th minute but Galaxy defender Calegari pulled off an impressive save.

Seven minutes of stoppage time was added to the clock.

The Galaxy couldn’t pull off the comeback as Real Salt Lake advances to the U.S. Open Cup semifinal with a 3-2 win over LA.

