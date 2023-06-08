KSL Flood Watch
Two found dead after shooting at Cache County home

Jun 8, 2023, 6:40 AM | Updated: 7:01 am

Cache County deputies at the scene of a fatal shooting in Hyrum, Utah. (Brian Champagne/KSL TV)

Cache County deputies at the scene of a fatal shooting in Hyrum, Utah. (Brian Champagne/KSL TV)

(Brian Champagne/KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

HYRUM, Utah — Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead in their home Wednesday night.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office said a 37-year-old woman was found dead in a bedroom with a gunshot wound while the body of a 38-year-old man was found in another part of the home. The two were married at the time of the incident.

Sheriff D. Chad Jensen said the shooting was discovered by the couple’s teenage daughter. Cache County Victim Services were called out to help the daughter and assist with family notification.

Deputies say their investigation is ongoing and there is no indication this incident poses a risk to the public. They said more information would be released when the investigation is complete.

Two found dead after shooting at Cache County home