KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah Food Bank offering free summer lunches for kids

Jun 8, 2023, 8:36 AM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The Utah Food Bank said an estimated 142,000 kids are experiencing food insecurity across the state, and its summer food service program hopes to help bridge the meal gap some students experience when school lets out for the summer.

Utah Food Bank President and CEO Ginette Bott said they have been approved to distribute 176,000 lunches this year through the Summer Food Service Program.

“This is a great way for families to be sure that lunch is taken care of,” Bott said.

The meal is available to any child 18 years old or under. It does not matter if the child is home-schooled, private-schooled or attending public school, so long as they are in the state and in need of a meal.

“The food budget seems to be the first one that’s always, like, ‘Let’s pay the rent. Let’s keep the lights on.’ That food budget dwindles before it even has a chance to be spent,” said Bott.

Bott said the USDA is sponsoring the program, which happens Monday through Friday five times a week through Aug. 21.

All a family has to do is find the spot closest to them, which can be done by visiting the food bank’s website or texting “FOOD” to 304-304. If texting, you will be prompted to plug in your address, and the system will then come back with locations closest to you.

The child must eat the meal at the Utah Food Bank Summer Food Service Program location of their choosing.

“It’s easy to find. The hours are different. It’s available in neighborhoods across the state. We just need to be sure that families are taking advantage of this,” Bott said.

Right now, she said the Utah Food Bank has 58 sites they go to through this program. Add in school districts, and there are around 315 sites serving a kid-friendly lunch meal.

While each meal must meet some criteria, such as a protein, vegetable and fruit, they are putting together some different “recipes” so kids are not eating the same thing every day and get a good variety.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - The Utah Capitol is shown on March 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Attorneys representing adult ...

Ashley Imlay, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL NewsRadio

Cox, Legislature will move back municipal elections for special election to replace Rep. Stewart

Gov. Spencer Cox announced that he and the Legislature are pushing Utah's municipal elections several weeks later than planned so the state can also hold a special election to fill the seat of retiring Utah Rep. Chris Stewart on the same days.

12 hours ago

Cache County deputies at the scene of a fatal shooting in Hyrum, Utah. (Brian Champagne/KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Two found dead after shooting at Cache County home

Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead in their home Wednesday night.

12 hours ago

Brigham City gives Ogden police officer a hero’s welcome home. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Brigham City gives Ogden police officer a hero’s welcome home

Flags line the streets of Brigham City as the Ogden Police Officer injured in Tuesday’s shootout is escorted home.

2 days ago

 When you get a text message from a company, it can be hard to know if it's legitimate. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

How short code text messages can be safer than texts from regular phone numbers

When you get a text message from a company, it can be hard to know if it's legitimate.

2 days ago

One of the teens caught on camera stealing a Pride flag from a Sandy resident's home. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Sandy mayor, neighbors call for end to recent pattern of Pride flag thefts

Sandy's mayor and residents are calling for a recent pattern of Pride flag thefts to stop around the city and Salt Lake Valley.

2 days ago

Majority of events canceled at Farmington park due to flooding...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Majority of events canceled at Farmington park due to flooding

A popular Farmington park has had to ask events booked at the park to cancel or reschedule because of flooding.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utah Food Bank offering free summer lunches for kids