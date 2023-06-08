Utah Athletics Announces 2023 Crimson Club Hall Of Fame Inductees

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Athletics announced their 2023 Crimson Club Hall of Fame inductees Thursday morning and the list includes some of the best teams and personalities to ever come through Utah.

It stands to reason coming off of a particularly impressive and competitive season that likely has produced a new wave of future CCHOFers, to induct the 2008 Sugar Bowl team, 2006 Elite Eight team, and former Athletic Director Dr. Chris Hill among others.

Utah’s newest Crimson Club Hall of Famers will be inducted on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The class also will be honored and recognized at the Utah football game against UCLA the following day on September 23.

The 2023 Crimson Club Hall of Fame Class

Utah’s 2008 Sugar Bowl football team and 2006 NCAA Elite Eight women’s basketball team headline the 2023 class along with former A.D. Dr. Chris Hill.

Introducing your University of Utah Athletics 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬!! 🙌 We will honor two of our all-time best teams and six outstanding individuals on Sept. 22 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. More: https://t.co/LBCNGiOxfu#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/HKKf1bMZnc — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) June 8, 2023

Additionally, women’s basketball player Soni Adams, gymnast Annabeth Eberle, skier Anke Friedrich, distance runner Amanda Mergaert, and men’s basketball player Hanno Möttölä will also be inducted into a class that features some of the best to ever do it for Utah Athletics.

“The tremendous history of Utah Athletics has been written by those whose achievements stand above all others, and this year’s Hall of Fame class emphatically illustrates that,” Athletic Director Mark Harlan said. “All six inductees, and two of the greatest teams in our history, exemplify that, and I especially want to recognize my predecessor, Dr. Chris Hill, for the impact he made on Utah Athletics and the University of Utah.”

The Utes have had unprecedented success in football, women’s basketball, skiing, gymnastics and track and field this past season, making it incredibly fitting the 2023 Crimson Club Hall of Fame class represents those who set the foundation for those programs beforehand.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

