Real Salt Lake Traveling For U.S. Open Cup Semifinal, Draws Priority To Host Final

Jun 8, 2023

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake drew both bad and good luck ahead of their semifinal matchup against Houston Dynamo FC in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.

After defeating the LA Galaxy on June 7, RSL knew it would face Houston in the semifinals. However, it wasn’t known until the next day whether the club would host the Dynamo or travel to Texas.

On Thursday, June 8, Real Salt Lake failed to draw a home contest for the semifinal and will head on the road to play at Shell Energy Stadium.

Houston will host RSL for the semifinal round match on August 23.

Despite the poor draw for the semifinals, Real Salt Lake had some good luck on a subsequent drawing, a priority for hosting the U.S. Open Cup Final.

RSL was the first team picked in the priority hosting drawing. If Real Salt Lake defeats Houston on August 23, the U.S. Open Cup Final will be hosted by RSL at America First Field in Sandy on September 27.

If Houston beats RSL, the U.S. Open Cup Final will be hosted by the winner of the August 23 match between Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati.

Cincinnati will host Miami for the other semifinal matchup.

Real Salt Lake Traveling For U.S. Open Cup Semifinal, Draws Priority To Host Final