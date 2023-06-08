Real Salt Lake Traveling For U.S. Open Cup Semifinal, Draws Priority To Host Final

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake drew both bad and good luck ahead of their semifinal matchup against Houston Dynamo FC in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.

After defeating the LA Galaxy on June 7, RSL knew it would face Houston in the semifinals. However, it wasn’t known until the next day whether the club would host the Dynamo or travel to Texas.

On Thursday, June 8, Real Salt Lake failed to draw a home contest for the semifinal and will head on the road to play at Shell Energy Stadium.

Houston will host RSL for the semifinal round match on August 23.

Hitting the road for the #USOC2023 Semifinal See y’all August 23rd! pic.twitter.com/GCBmwKDxiq — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 8, 2023

Despite the poor draw for the semifinals, Real Salt Lake had some good luck on a subsequent drawing, a priority for hosting the U.S. Open Cup Final.

RSL was the first team picked in the priority hosting drawing. If Real Salt Lake defeats Houston on August 23, the U.S. Open Cup Final will be hosted by RSL at America First Field in Sandy on September 27.

#RSL gets hosting priority!! If RSL wins at Houston, the final will be played at America First Field#DaleReal @kslsports — RSL Show on KSL (@rslshow) June 8, 2023

If Houston beats RSL, the U.S. Open Cup Final will be hosted by the winner of the August 23 match between Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati.

Cincinnati will host Miami for the other semifinal matchup.

