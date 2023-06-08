KSL Flood Watch
BYU Transfer Earns Phil Steele First-Team All-Big 12 Recognition

Jun 8, 2023, 1:20 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has a transfer portal class that is among the best in the nation. The leader of that portal class might be UNLV transfer running back Aidan Robbins.

Robbins was a rare bright spot for a UNLV team that finished 5-7 last year in the Mountain West Conference.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound running back comes to BYU with high expectations. He’s viewed as the starting running back for BYU heading into the 2023 season.

BYU’s Aidan Robbins selected as Phil Steele 1st Team All-Big 12 RB

The expectations might be even higher for Robbins after Phil Steele dropped his preseason All-Big 12 teams.

Steele tabbed Robbins as a first-team All-Big 12 running back for the 2023 season. He’s the only BYU football player to receive 1st Team All-Big 12 recognition. The other first-team running back in the conference from Steele was Kansas junior Devin Neal.

Robbins was a top priority for BYU coaches when he entered the portal after one season in Sin City with the Rebels. There was a previous relationship with Robbins and BYU coaches from when they recruited him as a prep recruit during the 2019 cycle.

Robbins ultimately signed with the hometown Louisville Cardinals after his prep career concluded. But he always maintained a relationship with the BYU players that hosted him on his official visit in 2019. Those players included former BYU stars, Zach Wilson and Micah Simon.

BYU was the first school to contact Robbins when he entered the portal. Shortly after, he committed to the Cougars.

Robbins has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. He projects to be a key focal point of the BYU offense in 2023.

During spring practices, Robbins didn’t participate in the team portions due to a wrist surgery he had in January. He is expected to be ready for the start of fall camp in August.

Steele released the digital version of his magazine this week. The physical copy hits Barnes & Noble stands on July 4.

Along with Steele’s preview, Athlon Sports tabbed Robbins as a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

BYU football player representation Steele’s All-Big 12 teams

Other BYU players that received recognition from Steele’s four preseason All-Big 12 teams were punter Ryan Rehkow (2nd team), linebacker Ben Bywater (3rd team), tight end Isaac Rex (4th team), offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (4th team), linebacker Max Tooley (4th team), cornerback Eddie Heckard (4th team), and punt returner Hobbs Nyberg (4th team).

The conference’s official preseason All-Big 12 team will be released on July 12 at Big 12 Football Media Days.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

