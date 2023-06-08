60 in 60: #60 BYU’s Atunaisa Mahe (Defensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #60 is BYU‘s Atunaisa Mahe (DT).

BYU’s Atunaisa Mahe

Mahe is a senior from West Jordan High School in West Jordan, Utah.

In high school, Mahe was named All-State second team by the Deseret News, All-Region three first team in 2015, and All-Region three second team in 2014. Mahe also was a top heavyweight powerlifter in a 2015 Weber High Tournament. He also played rugby for West Jordan.

In three seasons with BYU, Mahe played in 33 games, recording 61 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and four quarterback hurries.

In 2021, Mahe finished with 26 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and one quarterback hurry.

“Big body for us,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said of his defensive lineman. “Gotta keep him healthy, can definitely dominate the line of scrimmage, usually eats up two in blocking schemes and can really keep the linebackers free, able to make plays. We use him to plug the line of scrimmage, also has the ability to pass rush as well.”

He played in 8 games for the Cougars in 2022, finishing with 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry.

His cousin Moses Kaumatule played football for BYU.

