KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Mexico Extends League’s Reach With Basketball Games, Possible Bowl Game

Jun 8, 2023, 1:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference is extending its reach into Mexico, announcing plans Thursday for men’s and women’s basketball games to be played in Mexico City late next year while also exploring a possible football bowl game in Monterrey.

Big 12 Mexico is the league’s first international extension, and comes less than a year after Brett Yormark became commissioner of the evolving conference.

“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint,” Yormark said. “Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico.”

Kansas and Houston will play each other in men’s and women’s basketball at Mexico City’s Arena CDMX in December 2024. After that, women’s soccer teams and baseball teams from the Big 12 will participate in exhibitions against clubs from the region.

Big 12 Mexico is exploring a potential bowl game

The conference said it would also explore adding a football bowl game in Monterrey starting in 2026, but didn’t elaborate on the potential plans for what would be the first bowl game in Mexico.

The Big 12 will expand from 10 to 14 schools on July 1 when BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston officially join the league. Those additions come a year before the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference.

Yormark said at the end of the league’s spring meetings last week that expansion remains a focus for the conference that is distributing a record $440 million of revenue among its 10 current schools for the 2022-23 academic year.

Five current or future Big 12 campuses — Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech — are located within 400 miles of Mexico. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have campus extensions in Mexico.

Along with hosting conference games across multiple sports, Big 12 Mexico will see the league execute a variety of community outreach programming, commercial partnerships, merchandise and activations. The league said that will include partnering with notable musicians and artists and launching an influencer marketing campaign in the region.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jarace Walker NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and will look closely at Houston forward Jarace Walker.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

When Could Lionel Messi Play Real Salt Lake In Utah?

Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami CF won't cross paths in the MLS season. But, Lionel Messi lacing up in Utah could come sooner than you think.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #60 BYU’s Atunaisa Mahe (Defensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #60 is BYU‘s Atunaisa Mahe (DT). BYU’s Atunaisa Mahe Mahe is a senior from West Jordan High School in West Jordan, Utah. In high school, Mahe was named All-State second team by the Deseret News, All-Region three […]

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Transfer Earns Phil Steele First-Team All-Big 12 Recognition

BYU football produced one first team selection to Phil Steele's All-Big 12 team in 2023.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Strength Of Schedule Metric Suggests Fewer Wins For BYU Football In 2023

If you're trying to predict what BYU's record will be in 2023, this strength of schedule stat indicates the odds are not in BYU's favor.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Traveling For U.S. Open Cup Semifinal, Draws Priority To Host Final

Real Salt Lake drew both bad and good luck ahead of their semifinal matchup against Houston Dynamo FC in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Big 12 Mexico Extends League’s Reach With Basketball Games, Possible Bowl Game