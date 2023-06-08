When Could Lionel Messi Play Real Salt Lake In Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami CF won’t cross paths in the 2023 MLS regular season. But, Lionel Messi playing soccer in Utah could come sooner than you think.

RSL and Miami each won their U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal game, meaning the teams are one win away from matching up in the final.

Messi still has two friendly Argentina matches on tap in June. Many speculate his Miami debut will not come until July or even August.

Inter Miami CF will play Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup competition on Friday, July 21.

The U.S. Open Cup will resume on August 23.

The U.S. Open Cup final will be played on September 27.

If Real Salt Lake can pull out a win over Houston on the road, the final will be played at America First Field in Utah.

If Miami can also pull out a win over FC Cincinnati, Messi will likely play in the U.S. Open Cup final in front of the Utah fans.

