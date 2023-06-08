KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

When Could Lionel Messi Play Real Salt Lake In Utah?

Jun 8, 2023, 2:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami CF won’t cross paths in the 2023 MLS regular season. But, Lionel Messi playing soccer in Utah could come sooner than you think.

RSL and Miami each won their U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal game, meaning the teams are one win away from matching up in the final.

Messi still has two friendly Argentina matches on tap in June. Many speculate his Miami debut will not come until July or even August.

Inter Miami CF will play Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup competition on Friday, July 21.

The U.S. Open Cup will resume on August 23.

The U.S. Open Cup final will be played on September 27.

If Real Salt Lake can pull out a win over Houston on the road, the final will be played at America First Field in Utah.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Traveling For U.S. Open Cup Semifinal, Draws Priority To Host Final

If Miami can also pull out a win over FC Cincinnati, Messi will likely play in the U.S. Open Cup final in front of the Utah fans.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

The U.S. Open Cup Games broadcast on B/R Football YouTube and the B/R App.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Real Salt Lake to face LA Galaxy in U.S. Open Cup? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jarace Walker NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and will look closely at Houston forward Jarace Walker.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Mexico Extends League’s Reach With Basketball Games, Possible Bowl Game

Big 12 Mexico will include basketball and a potential football bowl game south of the border.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #60 BYU’s Atunaisa Mahe (Defensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #60 is BYU‘s Atunaisa Mahe (DT). BYU’s Atunaisa Mahe Mahe is a senior from West Jordan High School in West Jordan, Utah. In high school, Mahe was named All-State second team by the Deseret News, All-Region three […]

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Transfer Earns Phil Steele First-Team All-Big 12 Recognition

BYU football produced one first team selection to Phil Steele's All-Big 12 team in 2023.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Strength Of Schedule Metric Suggests Fewer Wins For BYU Football In 2023

If you're trying to predict what BYU's record will be in 2023, this strength of schedule stat indicates the odds are not in BYU's favor.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Traveling For U.S. Open Cup Semifinal, Draws Priority To Host Final

Real Salt Lake drew both bad and good luck ahead of their semifinal matchup against Houston Dynamo FC in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

When Could Lionel Messi Play Real Salt Lake In Utah?