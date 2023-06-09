Golf tournament recruits mentors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Every year dozens of people hit the links to help kids cope with everyday struggles through the GOLF FORE KIDS’ SAKE! tournament.

“I volunteer my time to come out, help raise money for the cause, for the kids,” Mark Frampton, a professional long driver said.

This is Big Brother’s Big Sister’s annual fundraising tournament. The organization is celebrating 45 years of bringing mentors into the lives of children.

“We introduce one-to-one mentors to each kid who enrolls in our program,” Nancy Winemiller-Basinger, president of big brothers big sisters of Utah said, “We know that mentoring has some fantastic outcomes for kids. This golf tournament supports all of that so that we can serve kids who have a lot of challenges in their lives and not very many protective factors to balance out those challenges.”

These are challenges that more and more Utah kids are facing.

“This is a really tough time. There are only about 25% percent of the kids in Utah, who reported in the most recent school data that they are not depressed,” Winemiller-Basinger said.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the golf and lessons learned from the pros and special guests like Utah Jazz Bear.

Big Brothers Big Sisters puts on a lot of events throughout the year to help the kids. In February as thousands of Utahns filed into the Huntsman Center to get a glimpse of Team Giannis and Team Lebron during the All-Star Practice, a group of Utah kids got the experience of a lifetime when they walked onto the court with the NBA All-Stars.

About 20 kids and their mentors from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah were there to represent Big Brothers Big Sisters which benefitted from Team Lebron.

“They’re bringing a mentor to the lives of those kids can really improve how they feel about themselves and how they feel about their ability to succeed in their lives,” Winemiller-Basinger said.

Frampton added, “Show up. It’s not a matter of how much time you give it’s that you’re willing to give your time.”

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Utah are looking for more mentors to join their team right now. You can get more information on how to sign up here.