KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Service animal removed from grocery store. Does the ADA allow that?

Jun 8, 2023, 9:30 PM

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman says her normal trip to Harmons didn’t go as planned and the store broke the law by turning away her service animal.

Raven does not leave her owner’s side that often. That’s exactly what she’s trained to do.

“She’s super well-behaved,” Raven’s owner, Natalia Chiarenza said.

The 18-year-old  had Raven trained to be her service dog under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). No certification is required.

“I have quite a few chronic illnesses and have been battling them all of my life,” Chiarenza said.

One of her health problems is an allergy to tree nuts. Raven knows how to detect them.

“She will paw if she has found the allergen and if she doesn’t, she goes down,” Chiarenza added.

Raven goes everywhere with Chiarenza, even the grocery store.

During a recent trip to Harmon’s a manager approached her and told her company policy said Raven had to be on a leash. Natalia keeps Raven off-leash, just in case she needs Raven to go get help. She said the manager told her Raven had to leave the store.

“I was shaking the whole time,” Chiarenza said.

The ADA says, “Service animals must be harnessed, leashed or tethered, unless the individual’s disability prevents using these devices or interfere with the service animal’s performance of tasks…”

“They’re a living, breathing animal that we love and adore but they are a medical device just as much as someone’s oxygen, just as someone’s wheelchair,” Juli Jensen said.

Jensen has been an ADA advocate for the past 13 years and she said disabilities can be invisible to the eye like Natalia’s allergies, but still life-threatening.

Jensen said, “I hope this is a wakeup call to Harmons but I also hope this is a wakeup call to every other business to realize how important it is for people with disabilities to feel safe.”

A Harmons Spokesperson said in a statement, “Harmons’ policy is to welcome service animals and adhere to ADA requirements… We appreciate the feedback about this experience and have taken it as an opportunity to reaffirm our service animal policy with our store teams.” 

As for Chiarenza and Raven, they hope what happened at the grocery store will raise awareness about people with disabilities.

“If you haven’t read up on the laws, do it,” Chiarenza said. “All jobs should require service training.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Mormon cricket...

Shara Park

Millions of Mormon crickets invade Elko, NV

Millions of Mormon crickets have descended on six counties in Nevada creating a bug-infested nightmare for many residents. 

22 hours ago

Sarah Burgess waves a crosswalk safety flag...

Shelby Lofton

Pedestrian crossing flags ‘disappearing at alarming rate’

Orange pedestrian flags at some of Salt Lake City's intersections are disappearing.

22 hours ago

Jacob Nilson, 24, of St. George is lucky to survive after crashing his motorcycle on a notorious se...

Ladd Egan

‘This corner is notorious:’ Fire chiefs warn motorcyclists about section of Gunlock Road

Fire chiefs in southern Utah are warning about a dangerous stretch of road that’s being called “Motorcycle Rock” because of the number of accidents.

22 hours ago

Jazz Bear golf tournament...

Katija Stjepovic

Golf tournament recruits mentors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah

Every year dozens of people hit the links to help kids cope with everyday struggles through the GOLF FORE KIDS’ SAKE! tournament.

22 hours ago

Authorities respond to an Ogden neighborhood Thursday after an officer-involved shooting. (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Officer home after shooting in one of policing’s most dangerous calls: domestic violence

According to FBI data, 43 of the 503 police officers killed nationwide between 2011 and 2020 are from domestic disturbance or domestic violence calls. That includes Ogden police officer Nathan Lyday in 2020.

22 hours ago

Early photo of Bryce Canyon National Park...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Bryce Canyon at 100: How ‘unusual scenic beauty’ became Utah’s 2nd national park

Thursday marks 100 years since U.S. President Warren G. Harding designated Bryce Canyon a national monument, putting it on track to become Utah's second national park almost five years later.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Service animal removed from grocery store. Does the ADA allow that?