Draper home evacuated after deck catches fire

Jun 9, 2023, 6:41 AM

Draper firefighters respond to a house fire on June 9, 2023. (Draper Fire Chief Clint Smith)

(Draper Fire Chief Clint Smith)

KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — No injuries were reported as firefighters responded to a fire at a Draper home early Friday morning.

Chief Clint Smith with the Draper Fire Department said crews were called out to the house, located near 2000 E. Graystone Court, and found heavy smoke and flames at the back of the structure.

Both people who were in the home were alerted by smoke detectors and safely evacuated.

Smith said the fire was under control within 20 minutes, and damage was primarily contained to the home’s rear deck space. There was some construction taking place in the rear part of the home, and Smith said they will look into that work as part of their investigation.

Crews reported some interior smoke damage that could temporarily displace the residents.

(UDOT)...

Ashley Moser

Seasonal road openings delayed as UDOT works to clear record-breaking snowpack

UDOT crews have been busy working to clear seasonal routes but because of all the snow still up in the mountains, only about half of the roads are reopened.

10 hours ago

Eric Januszkiewicz holds a Great Basin Rattlesnake he'll use for venom research (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Rattlesnakes fighting cancer? Researcher combing Utah mountains to study snake venom

Could Utah rattlesnakes help fight cancer? One research lab is studying that possibility, as a student searches for Great Basin rattlesnakes.

10 hours ago

A man is being detained after police say he drove through the front doors of Brigham City Hall on T...

Cassidy Wixom

Man in custody after driving pickup truck into Brigham City Hall, police say

A man is being detained after police say he drove a pickup truck through the front doors of Brigham City Hall and crashed into the lobby.

10 hours ago

New Harmony Fire...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Fast-acting fire crews contain New Harmony fire in southern Utah

A human-caused wildfire in southern Utah is now contained thanks to a quick response from air and ground resources, says a fire official.

1 day ago

Raven is a trained service dog...

Erin Cox

Service animal removed from grocery store. Does the ADA allow that?

A Utah woman says her normal trip to Harmons didn't go as planned and the store broke the law by turning away her service animal.

1 day ago

A Mormon cricket in Nevada grass...

Shara Park

Millions of Mormon crickets invade Elko, Nevada

Millions of Mormon crickets have descended on six counties in Nevada, creating a bug-infested nightmare for many residents. 

1 day ago

Draper home evacuated after deck catches fire