Draper home evacuated after deck catches fire

DRAPER, Utah — No injuries were reported as firefighters responded to a fire at a Draper home early Friday morning.

Chief Clint Smith with the Draper Fire Department said crews were called out to the house, located near 2000 E. Graystone Court, and found heavy smoke and flames at the back of the structure.

Both people who were in the home were alerted by smoke detectors and safely evacuated.

Smith said the fire was under control within 20 minutes, and damage was primarily contained to the home’s rear deck space. There was some construction taking place in the rear part of the home, and Smith said they will look into that work as part of their investigation.

Crews reported some interior smoke damage that could temporarily displace the residents.