Man in custody after driving pickup truck into Brigham City Hall, police say

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A man is being detained after police say he drove a pickup truck through the front doors of Brigham City Hall, crashing into the lobby.

Brigham City police said they were in the building and at about 3 p.m. they heard “everything come crashing down.” A 63-year-old man drove a pickup truck through two sets of front doors, causing significant damage to the lobby of City Hall, they said.

No one was injured in the crash and the man — whose identity has not been released — was the only person in the car.

Brigham City Assistant Police Chief Chris Howard said officers have had “dealings” with the man in the past and family members have expressed concerns about him.

Police believe the man was having some sort of mental health issue and are investigating if other factors were at play. The man told police his family members were dead, people were chasing him and he was trying to get away.

Howard said the man was checked for injuries and will have a mental health evaluation soon. Police have him in custody while they decide how to continue the investigation.