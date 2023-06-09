Utah Board of Education seeks public input on core curriculum

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State Board of Education is seeking public input on Utah’s Core Standards through July 9.

The standards include mathematics, English language arts, social studies, science, world languages, physical education, health education, fine and performing arts, library media, preschool, and driver education.

All input can be submitted through this form.

“Your answers will help USBE core standards and identify key concerns within particular content areas standards in future standards revisions,” USBE stated on their survey.

The current standards can be found here.

The public comment provides an opportunity for the public to provide useful insight for the USBE to conduct revisions in the coming years.

The results of this survey will likely be discussed, according the a statement from the USBE, at its next public meeting on Aug. 3. Members of the public are welcome to join the meeting. Details will be available on the USBE website.