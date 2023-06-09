NATIONAL NEWS
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Jun 9, 2023, 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:19 pm
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Jun 9, 2023, 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:19 pm
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
A judge overseeing the case against Bryan Kohberger, charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall, is set to hear arguments Friday over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters.
15 hours ago
The supernova, named SN 2023ixf, is the closest one seen in five years.
15 hours ago
Would you sit directly below another airplane passenger?
15 hours ago
Electric vehicles made by General Motors will be able to use much of Tesla’s vast charging network starting early next year.
15 hours ago
Donald Trump said Thursday he's been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president
2 days ago
Drake could make an impactful mark at the BET Awards later this month.
2 days ago
These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!
This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.
Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.
Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.