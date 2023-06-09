KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Phil Steele Ranks Utah State Among Mountain West Teams In Early Analysis

Jun 9, 2023, 12:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Sportswriter and football analyst Phil Steele ranked Utah State and the other Mountain West Conference’s football teams ahead of the 2023 college football season on Friday.

Steele predicted the Aggies will finish tied for the seventh spot in the MWC.

His rankings had Utah State, Colorado State, Nevada, and UNLV all on the same tier.

Steele predicted that Boise State would have the best season of all the Mountain West teams.

Steele spoke highly of Utah State head coach Blake Anderson and what he was able to do with the Aggies roster.

“(Blake Anderson) did a remarkable job,” Steele wrote. “He brought his QB, a key WR, and top LB with him from Arkansas State. They have nine returning starters and should be in contention for a bowl. ”

RELATED: Utah State AD Jerry Bovee Talks NIL, Conference Realignment

Utah State Football’s Mountain West TV Schedule Released

Utah State Football’s Mountain West Conference national TV Schedule was released on Wednesday.

The Aggies will face four Mountain West foes at home and four on the road.

USU kicks off conference play with a road game against Air Force on September 15 at 6 p.m.

In three weeks in October, the Aggies will face Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Jose State. Every game aside from CSU will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

In November, USU will face off against San Diego State on the 4th, Nevada on the 11th, Boise State on the 18th, and New Mexico on the 24th.

The SDSU road game will be broadcast on Fox Sports. The Boise State and New Mexico matchups can be seen on CBS.

Air Force, San Jose State, San Diego State, and New Mexico are all road games. Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, and Boise State will all make their way to Merlin Olsen Field to play in front of the Aggie fans.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

